Disney Develops Medusa Villain Origin Story With Dwayne Johnson Producing

Disney is producing a Medusa film inspired by Cruella, with Dwayne Johnson and writer Adam Montemayor involved. The studio is also preparing its Tangled live-action adaptation for a 2028 release.

Disney is currently in the early stages of developing a new film centered on the Greek mythology figure Medusa, adopting a strategy similar to the successful villain origin story of Cruella. While specific plot details remain tightly guarded by the studio, the project is being produced by Dwayne Johnson through his production company, Seven Bucks, alongside partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. It is currently unclear whether The Rock will assume an on-screen acting role in this upcoming cinematic venture.

The Medusa Project And Story Direction

The narrative direction for the Medusa project is expected to explore the character as either a soulless monster or a misunderstood victim, a balance that writer Adam Montemayor is tasked with navigating. Montemayor is currently in high demand within the Disney studio system, having recently completed his work on the live-action Tangled spinoff directed by Akiva Schaffer, which is scheduled for a yet-to-be-announced release date. This pattern suggests that reimagining beloved story angles is a specialty for the screenwriter, and industry observers are hoping he delivers a surprising new perspective on the Medusa legend.

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Tangled Live-Action Wraps Production

While the Medusa film remains in the development phase, Disney has officially wrapped filming on its live-action Tangled movie, putting the production on track for a wide release on March 31st, 2028. This timeline leaves approximately one and a half years for the remaining stages of editing, post-production, and marketing campaigns. The wrap announcement was highlighted by the production team, who described the completion as a dream come true and a miracle in making after a long development period that began in 2020.

Casting The Stars Of Rapunzel Reimagined

The road to completion for the Tangled adaptation involved significant casting moves announced earlier this year. In January, the studio confirmed that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim would portray the leads Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively. The supporting cast also features Caitríona Balfe and Elliot Cowan as Rapunzel's parents, while Katherine Hahn joins the ensemble as the primary antagonist, Mother Gothel. These casting choices set the stage for a modern take on the animated classic that audiences will not see until early 2028.

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Built-In Audience For Mythology And Nostalgia

The strategic value of Disney's Greek mythology focus is underscored by the massive existing fanbase for characters like Medusa, complementing the nostalgia-driven appeal of the Tangled franchise. Although little is publicly known about the specific mechanics or plot points of the Medusa film right now, Montemayor's involvement suggests a project with high potential for success. The studio is leveraging both established IP and fresh mythological angles to engage global audiences across multiple cinematic properties.

Future Outlook For Disney Projects

With the Tangled production finished and the Medusa origin story in active development, Disney is positioning itself to dominate the live-action remake market for the next several years. The involvement of major producers like Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia on the Medusa project indicates a significant investment in mythological storytelling. Fans will have to wait until March 31st, 2028, to see the first fruits of the Tangled effort, while eager viewers of the Medusa film will need to wait for further updates on the villain's origin.