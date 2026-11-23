Disney+ unveils an exTensive lineup of new original content for December 2026, including the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway, new episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 6, and various holiday specials.

Disney+ is enhancing its user experience with the launch of a new Playlist feature designed to simplify content discovery for subscribers across all devices. This update allows users to select curated collections of episodes and movies organized by genre, franchise, character, or mood. The feature supports continuous lean-back viewing with full playback controls, enabling audiences to enjoy seamless streams without manually selecting titles one by one. This strategic improvement aligns with the platform's ongoing effort to reduce friction in content consumption during high-traffic periods.

The streaming giant is simultaneously preparing a robust schedule of original content for December, catering to diverse demographic ranges from young children to adult viewers. The lineup includes a mix of holiday specials, series finales, and movie premieres that highlight the platform's expanding library. Among the most anticipated additions is the feature-length animated movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway, which promises a blend of family comedy and seasonal adventure. This title serves as a cornerstone for the holiday programming block, offering a narrative centered on the Heffley family's vacation mishaps.

Also read HBO's Harry Potter Series Set for December 2026 with $200 Million Budget

The animated feature follows the Heffley family as they attempt to escape the stress of the holiday season by heading to an all-inclusive island resort. Greg Heffley and his relatives navigate hilarious hijinks while trying to enjoy their getaway, only to discover that paradise may not be as perfect as it seems. The story culminates in a potential disaster or a successful rescue of their vacation, providing entertainment that balances humor with heartwarming family dynamics. This release underscores Disney's commitment to expanding its animated offerings for younger audiences and their parents.

In the realm of television, Only Murders in the Building is set to launch its sixth season with a two-episode premiere that moves the beloved trio to London. The podcasters Charles, Oliver, and Mabel must navigate a new murder mystery involving Cinda Canning, a character whose past podcast laid the foundation for their own success. The season promises a mix of English eccentricity and suspense as the group investigates the case, maintaining the show's signature blend of comedy and mystery. This move to a new location adds a fresh dimension to the series, attracting viewers interested in international settings and complex character dynamics.

Advertisement

The platform is also bolstering its animation roster with several new titles and specials that reinforce its appeal to families. Rivals Season 2 continues its narrative, focusing on the intense battle for the Cotswolds crown and the personal demons faced by various characters. For younger viewers, My Friends Tigger and Pooh: Super Sleuth Christmas Movie returns, featuring Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto in a heartwarming tale about defending their home. The film features new original songs and is directed by Shane Prigmore, ensuring high production values and engaging storytelling for children.

Beyond animation and scripted series, Disney+ is expanding its coverage of live events and international programming to engage a broader global audience. The Game Awards 2026 will be streamed live, honoring the most innovative games and creative talent of the year. This event will feature globe premiere game announcements and musical performances, providing fans with front-row access to the night's prestigious awards. The inclusion of this event highlights Disney's strategy to capture the growing gaming demographic and provide exclusive access to major industry milestones.

The 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will also be available for streaming, highlighting the platform's interest in music history and cultural milestones. This addition ensures that subscribers have access to significant cultural events alongside their regular entertainment choices. Additionally, Disney+ is continuing its trend of acquiring and streaming international content, with new episodes of titles like The Talkers being added to the library. These acquisitions reflect a diverse strategy to appeal to international audiences and provide varied viewing options.

The release schedule for December is packed with titles arriving on specific dates, ensuring consistent novel content for subscribers throughout the month. On December first, viewers can expect new holiday specials, including stop-motion features and CG animations inspired by popular children's books. As the month progresses, more episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 will drop, continuing the epic quest of Percy and his friends. This steady stream of content keeps audiences engaged and provides regular reasons to return to the platform.

Advertisement

Disney+ encourages viewer engagement by asking audiences to share their expectations for the month's content on social media. This initiative fosters a community around the shared experience of streaming these new titles, enhancing viewer loyalty and interaction. The combination of new features like Playlists and a diverse content lineup positions Disney+ as a comprehensive entertainment destination. Subscribers can now enjoy a more personalized and seamless viewing experience while accessing a wide array of high-quality programming.