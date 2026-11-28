Disney+ streams the new animated special Dasher, based on Matt Tavares' book, starring Vera Deodato. Directed by Damien O'Connor, the film explores the reindeer's escape from a circus to join Santa.

The Christmas television season has officially commenced following the conclusion of Thanksgiving, with major streaming platforms and broadcast networks releasing seasonal content. Disney+ has added its latest holiday entry, the animated special Dasher, to its catalog following its initial premiere on Disney Jr. This release positions the platform among competitors like TBS and ABC, which have already aired extensive holiday programming blocks including Elf marathons and The Sound of Music.

Dasher Plot And Source Material

Dasher serves as an origin story for one of Santa Claus non-Rudolph reindeer, adapting the picture book of the same name by author Matt Tavares. The narrative follows a doe who earns a reputation as the fastest reindeer in existence but endures a difficult existence confined within a traveling circus. A stormy night provides the critical opening for her escape, initiating a daring journey toward the snowy North Pole.

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The special depicts her quest to realize her dreams of freedom while ultimately assisting Santa with his Christmas Eve operations. The plot suggests that her adventure has the potential to change the nature of Christmas forever. The story emphasizes themes of liberation and the pursuit of purpose against the backdrop of a harsh winter environment.

Creative Team And Voice Cast

Director Damien O'Connor wrote and helmed the production, marking a reunion with Disney after his previous work as a writer on Disney Jr's Doc McStuffins. O'Connor brings prior experience in the holiday genre to the project, having previously directed Angela's Christmas Wish for Netflix. His involvement ensures a specific tonal consistency with established family holiday programming.

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The voice cast features young Canadian star Vera Deodato in the titular role of Dasher. Supporting vocal performances are provided by Matthew Harmantas, Peter Fernandes, and Maurice Dean Wint. Deodato leads the ensemble in bringing the animated character to life with emotional depth.

Production Partners And Release Timeline

The special represents a collaborative effort involving multiple international production entities. Trustbridge Entertainment, 9 Story Media Group, and Brown Bag Films joined forces to produce the project. The production was finalized in association with Disney Branded Television, ensuring alignment with the studio's broader content strategy.

Executive producers Bob Higgins and Kim Howitt oversaw the project for Trustbridge, while Natalie Osborne and Alix Wiseman held executive producer roles for 9 Story. The animated special arrived on Disney+ on the same day it completed its broadcast run on Disney Jr, following its debut on November 29. This simultaneous strategy maximizes audience reach across linear television and streaming channels.

Holiday Streaming Market Context

The release of Dasher occurs within a highly competitive landscape for seasonal entertainment. Competitors such as Prime Video are also launching original holiday content, including The Man With the Bag. This new action-oriented special features Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus and Alan Ritchson, creating a distinct contrast to the animated family-friendly approach of Disney+.

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Broadcast networks continue to rely on established franchises, with ABC airing The Sound of Music annually. TBS has deployed all-day marathons of holiday films to capture viewership during the Black Friday period. The emergence of Dasher adds to the variety of options available for families seeking new stories during the winter holidays. The availability of this content underscores the intensifying competition for viewer attention during the post-Thanksgiving period.