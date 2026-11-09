Disney Confirms The Real Frozen Series with Original Voice Cast

Disney and National Geographic announce The Real Frozen, a docuseries featuring Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel as voiceovers for real-world animals in Iceland and Norway.

Disney Animation Studios and National Geographic have officially announced a new educational docuseries titled The Real Frozen, which will feature the original voice cast from the hit animated franchise reprising their roles in a unique documentary format. The project aims to bridge the gap between beloved fiction and real-world natural history by highlighting the actual environments that inspired the snowy settings of the movies. This expansion of the intellectual property follows the recent confirmation of Frozen III, scheduled for a theatrical release on November 24, 2027.

Original Cast Voices Real Wildlife

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff will return to voice Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Kristoff respectively within the new series. Their iconic character voices will accompany footage of real animals navigating harsh winters in Iceland, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. The show focuses on the survival instincts of these creatures as they face the challenges of their natural habitats and predators in the wild. This approach mirrors the successful format established by previous National Geographic docuseries that were inspired by Pixar films. The casting decision ensures that long-time fans of the franchise can immediately connect with the educational content through familiar auditory cues. Walt Disney Animation Studios is producing the series in partnership with Silverback Films to maintain high production standards.

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National Geographic Expands Docuseries Franchise

Courteney Monroe, the President of National Geographic Content, described the initiative as a strategic expansion of their existing successful franchise. She stated that the new series builds upon the success of A Real Bug's Life, which debuted in 2024, and the upcoming The Real Finding Nemo. Monroe emphasized that the goal is to introduce children and families to the wonders of the natural world through stories they already love. A Real Bug's Life won Outstanding Informational Program and Outstanding Editing for a Preschool or Children's Live Action Program at the recent Children's & Family Emmy Awards. The success of that series demonstrated a strong market appetite for this hybrid entertainment-education model. National Geographic also aired a nature docuseries this summer called Lion, which was inspired by The Lion King, further proving the viability of this creative strategy.

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Creative Team and Production Details

The production team includes Jeff Wilson, Elisabeth Oakham, and Katie Parsons, who serve as directors and producers for the new series. Janet H. Vissering is credited as an executive producer for the project. Christina Chen, a producer for the Frozen franchise, praised National Geographic as the ideal platform to showcase the real places that inspired the creation of the Frozen world. She highlighted the opportunity to bring together talented animators and the original voice cast to enhance the storytelling. The original animators are expected to contribute to the visual style and narrative structure of the docuseries. This collaboration ensures that the transition from animation to live-action nature documentation remains true to the spirit of the original films. The series does not yet have a premiere date, but it is currently in active development.

Franchise History and Future Outlook

The Frozen brand has experienced significant commercial success since the first film premiered in 2013. The original movie grossed $1.3 billion worldwide and won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for Let It Go. The 2019 sequel outperformed its predecessor with a global gross of $1.45 billion. Disney has expanded the universe through short films like Frozen Fever and Olaf's Frozen Adventure, as well as the Disney+ series Olaf Presents. The franchise also spawned a Broadway musical that earned three Tony nominations. Now, with Frozen III coming in November 2027 and The Real Frozen in development, the brand is diversifying its reach into educational television. This strategy allows the company to capitalize on the enduring popularity of Anna and Elsa while appealing to a broader demographic interested in nature documentaries. The combination of entertainment and education positions the franchise for sustained growth in the streaming era.