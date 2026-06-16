Disney Confirms Plan to Fold Hulu into Its Portfolio

Disney has confirmed its plan to fold Hulu into its portfolio, with Hulu subscribers now able to link their profiles directly to Disney+. This move is part of Disney's goal to create a unified app experience and comes after the company completed its full Hulu takeover in 2025.

Disney 's plan to fold Hulu into its portfolio has been confirmed, with Hulu subscribers now able to link their profiles directly to Disney +. This move comes after Disney completed its full Hulu takeover in 2025 and is part of the company's goal to create a unified app experience .

While Hulu is still available, users can transfer their watch history, watchlists, recommendations, and in-progress titles to Disney+, effectively integrating the two services. This is not the first step in Disney's plan to phase out Hulu as a standalone streaming app, with the goal of creating a more seamless experience for users.

The move is seen as a continuation of Disney's efforts to move Hulu's key features into Disney+ piece by piece, ultimately leading to the eventual merger of the two services. In the meantime, users who don't want to abandon their Hulu app and interface can continue to use it, but this move is a clear indication that Disney is pushing forward with its plan to integrate Hulu into its portfolio.

As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, this move is just one of many changes that users can expect in the coming years. The integration of Hulu into Disney+ is a significant step towards creating a unified streaming experience, but it remains to be seen how users will adapt to this change.

With the goal of creating a more seamless experience, Disney is clearly committed to its plan to integrate Hulu into its portfolio, and this move is just the beginning of a larger strategy to revolutionize the streaming industry. The move is also seen as a response to the growing competition in the streaming market, with Disney looking to stay ahead of the curve by offering a more comprehensive and integrated streaming experience.

As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how users respond to this change and how Disney continues to adapt to the changing needs of its users. In the meantime, users who are looking for a more seamless streaming experience will be able to enjoy the benefits of the integration of Hulu into Disney+, but it remains to be seen how this will affect the long-term viability of Hulu as a standalone service.

The integration of Hulu into Disney+ is a significant step towards creating a unified streaming experience, and it will be interesting to see how this affects the streaming landscape in the coming years. With the goal of creating a more seamless experience, Disney is clearly committed to its plan to integrate Hulu into its portfolio, and this move is just the beginning of a larger strategy to revolutionize the streaming industry.

The move is also seen as a response to the growing competition in the streaming market, with Disney looking to stay ahead of the curve by offering a more comprehensive and integrated streaming experience. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how users respond to this change and how Disney continues to adapt to the changing needs of its users.

In the meantime, users who are looking for a more seamless streaming experience will be able to enjoy the benefits of the integration of Hulu into Disney+, but it remains to be seen how this will affect the long-term viability of Hulu as a standalone service





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