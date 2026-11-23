Disneyland announces Bucky and Yelena will appear at Avengers Campus starting November 27, 2026. The characters represent the New Avengers team following their role in Avengers: Doomsday and the broader MCU parallel timeline.

Disney has officially confirmed that characters Bucky Barnes and Yelena Belova will appear at the Avengers Campus area in Disneyland, beginning on November 27, 2026. The announcement marks the first time these specific figures from the Marvel Theme Park Universe will be visible to guests in the park setting. Disney has not released information regarding the duration of this limited-time appearance event.

Avengers Campus Character Debut Date

The confirmed start date for the character meet-and-greets is November 27, 2026. This specific date aligns with the broader marketing strategy for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Doomsday. The limited-time nature of the event suggests a temporary promotional window rather than a permanent fixture at the theme park location.

Also read Avengers Endgame Encore Adds Scenes for Doomsday Hype

The Marvel Theme Park Universe exists as a distinct parallel timeline separate from the mainline MCU continuity. Events in this parallel reality diverge from those depicted in Avengers: Infinity War. Characters residing in the park reference events from the MCU films through their specific costumes and designated dialogue interactions with guests.

New Avengers Team Dynamics Explained

Bucky Barnes and Yelena Belova last appeared together as core members of the New Avengers team. This lineup includes Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, and Ghost as additional roster members. The group successfully rescued the character Bob from the Void, which prevented his dark influence from destroying New York City.

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The film concludes with the character Valentina publicly introducing the team as the New Avengers. A post-credits scene then jumps forward fourteen months to show the team's ongoing operations. In this future timeline, Yelena and Bucky co-lead the group as they navigate threats posed by Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to depict the duo continuing their leadership roles while addressing the emerging threat of Doctor Doom. Both characters originated as darker counterparts to the original Avengers, with Bucky serving as a counterpart to Captain America and Yelena to Black Widow. Recent trailers and posters suggest they will play significant narrative roles in the upcoming film.

MCU Trajectory and Fan Reception

Avengers: Doomsday and the subsequent film Secret Wars will determine the future trajectory for both characters in the franchise. Secret Wars is projected to reset the MCU, removing narrative elements that did not resonate with audiences while retaining popular decisions. This reset will likely impact how Bucky and Yelena are utilized in future storytelling phases.

The Thunderbolts team did not achieve major box-office success but has developed a dedicated fanbase. This fan support may help keep the characters relevant as the MCU transitions into its next chapter. The Marvel Theme Park Universe provides a unique space for these characters to interact with fans outside the film medium.

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Fans have expressed mixed reactions to recent promotional materials for Avengers: Doomsday. Some viewers have criticized specific shots in the final trailer for poor execution. Despite this backlash, the overall interest in the New Avengers remains high among the dedicated Marvel audience.

Upcoming Releases and Director Updates

Co-director Joe Russo has confirmed additional details regarding the runtime for Avengers: Doomsday. The film will feature a crossover trailer pitting Marvel superheroes against Doctor Doom ahead of its theatrical release. This promotional content aims to highlight the scale of the conflict involving the New Avengers.

Fans believe they have identified clues suggesting Spider-Man may appear in the movie. Additionally, some viewers think a major Marvel release may have hinted at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine appearance. These speculations contribute to the heightened anticipation for the film's narrative developments.

The confirmed appearance of Bucky and Yelena at Disneyland provides fans with a tangible connection to the Marvel Theme Park Universe. This event serves as a precursor to the major cinematic events planned for 2026. The specific date and character lineup offer a clear opportunity for guests to engage with the expanded Marvel narrative.