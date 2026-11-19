The Disney-Channel 4 deal's rationale has been illuminated by ratings research from Digital-i into the 'Rivals' streamer and 'Taskmaster' network.

agency Digital-i, the deal is a nifty one as Disney+’s UK-produced shows underperform in one sense compared to rivals like Netflix and Prime Video. Disney+’s UK catalog is comprised of just shy of 10% UK originals, which accounts for an 8.7% share of viewing in the nation, Digital-i found.

This contrasts with Netflix and Prime Video, which both over-index. Netflix has a 12.7% share of UK-produced content in its catalog accounting for 17.9% UK viewing share, while the same figures for Prime Video are 13.4% and 18.6% respectively. , all of which have previously shone on Netflix, is a smart move, Digitial-i suggests. According to the firm, these four shows alone accounted for 5.3% of all viewing of UK-produced content on Netflix UK during the first half of 2026.

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The data therefore cites how Channel 4’s existing streaming audience is particularly valuable to platforms seeking to build viewing frequency and engagement. When the Channel 4-Disney deal was struck, both Channel 4 CEO Priya Dogra and Disney+ EMEA chief Karl Holmes stressed that their audiences are complementary.

At the time, Holmes said Disney+ viewing skews younger than public service broadcasters like Channel 4, adding that around 40% of Disney+ viewing over the past year had come from 16-34 year olds, ahead of Netflix , Prime Video and Paramount+ . According to ratings agency Barb, UK viewing hours to all Disney+ content rose 4% for the year to September 2026, while Prime Video was down 7% and Netflix 13%.

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The Channel 4 deal is one of several of its ilk Disney has struck in Europe recently and the data gives some insight into this strategy.

“We’re not competing with free-to-air partners; we’re helping them reach a broader audience,” Holmes told us a few weeks back. Disney+ has committed big to international originals of late, with a plan to triple volume over the next three years. This strategyDigital i chief analytics officer Matt Ross said: “Channel 4 brings Disney+ far more than a library of recognisable British hits.

Our data shows its programming attracts an audience that already demonstrates significantly higher engagement, streaming more frequently and spending more overall time on streaming platforms. ”‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ To Sow $160M-$190M Global Debut