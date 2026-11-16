Disney CCO Jared Bush Explores Animated Universe Crossover Potential

Disney Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush discusses potential Avengers-style crossovers of animated characters and reveals updates on Zootopia sequel and Princess and the Frog remake.

Disney Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush recently addressed industry speculation regarding a massive crossover event within the studio's animated library. He openly admitted that the concept of an Avengers-style team-up involving multiple iconic characters is a compelling narrative direction the studio is considering. Bush described the idea of uniting various protagonists to face a common villain as a potentially very cool way to leverage the studio's vast intellectual property.

Crossing Animated Universes

When asked directly about the feasibility of bringing different Disney animated worlds together, Bush responded that he likes the idea significantly. He noted that while the team-up format is not entirely original, it has a proven track record of success. He specifically referenced the film The Princess and the Frog as having successfully utilized elements where characters from across the stories' universe came together, a narrative structure audiences loved. This historical precedent serves as a foundational model for how such complex storytelling could work in a modern context.

Also read Tilly's Wine Bar London Shepherd's Bush Dining Review

Active Production on New Films

Bush highlighted several projects currently in active production that demonstrate Disney's commitment to expanding its animated legacy. He confirmed that a remake of The Princess and the Frog is moving forward and will be released to people soon. The project features new songs and retains the original cast, which Bush described as pretty spectacular. Simultaneously, the studio is developing the Zootopia sequel, a project that Bush emphasized is going to take a lot of time to get right. This dedication to quality ensures that the sequel will do justice to the original film's success.

Expanding the Zootopia Scope

The upcoming Zootopia sequel will take Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde out of the city to embark on new adventures. For the first time, the narrative will travel outside the bounds of Zootopia City itself, marking a significant shift in the franchise's geographical scope. Bush indicated that birds will be introduced into the world of Zootopia, a major addition to the existing ecosystem of animal species. Judy and Nick are expected to be at the very center of these new developments, driving the plot as they navigate these unfamiliar environments.

Advertisement

Future of Animated Collaborations

While Bush did not confirm specific dates for the release of either The Princess and the Frog remake or the Zootopia sequel, he affirmed that both are in active production. The creative team is focused on ensuring that any potential crossover event or expanded universe narrative meets the high standards set by previous successes. The interest in bringing iconic characters together stems from a desire to bring together the best of the best to take on a new challenge. This approach aims to satisfy fan desires for epic showdowns while maintaining the integrity of individual character arcs.

Engaging the Fan Community

The discussion regarding potential crossovers has sparked significant interest among the fan base, who are eager to share their choices for ultimate animated showdowns. Disney is aware of the strong desire among viewers to see characters from different franchises interact. The studio is monitoring these community responses to gauge interest in such expansive storytelling possibilities. This engagement indicates a strong market appetite for interconnected narratives that transcend the boundaries of single films or series.