Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2026 Menu and Pricing

The 2026 Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays features 29 new Sip and Savor plates. Passes cost $52, offering winter holiday eats across six marketplaces.

The 2026 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure has officially unveiled its culinary lineup, introducing a refreshed selection of seasonal offerings for park guests. The event returns with six dedicated festival marketplace booths and eleven DCA eateries and food stands. These locations will collectively serve 29 Sip and Savor small plates that highlight winter holiday eats and drinks throughout the celebration.

Sip and Savor Pass Pricing Structure

Visitors can once again purchase prepaid Sip and Savor passes to navigate the food options efficiently. This year, the pass costs $52 for general admission guests, while Magic Keyholders receive a discounted rate of $49. This represents a $3 increase from the pricing structure used in the previous year. Each card includes six digital tabs, which are valid for individual items purchased at participating food and beverage stands throughout the event area.

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New Holiday Brisket and Mac Cheese Options

The menu introduces several new items centered around hearty comfort foods and festive flavors. Guests can try the Holiday Brisket Cheddar Mac & Cheese, which features barbecue sauce and dill pickle crispy onions. A new Mac & Cheese Duet option allows visitors to sample half portions of both the Holiday Brisket and French Onion varieties in a single serving.

Beverage selections include the Merry Berry Holiday Punch, a new drink combining strawberry puree, orange juice, blackberry and winter citrus syrups. It is sweet and sour topped with a cupcake sweet cream and garnished with rainbow candy clusters. Another new addition is the Twix Bits Iced Chocolate, made with chocolate oat milk, caramel drizzle, and cookie butter syrup, then topped with whipped cream and Twix Bits.

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Global Flavors and Reimagined Classics

The culinary roster expands with international influences and elevated traditional dishes. New offerings include Shrimp & Grits with andouille sausage and Chorizo Queso Fundido. The Cafe de Olla Cold Brew combines whole milk, condensed milk, spiced syrup, star anise, clove, and cinnamon, topped with a chocolate dulce de leche cream and garnished with pan dulce.

A standout new item is the Reimagined Beef Wellington, served with mashed potatoes, beef jus, crispy prosciutto, mushroom duxelles cream sauce, and puff pastry. Other new treats include the Cookie Butter & Jelly Cheesecake Tart with strawberry jam in a graham cracker shell, and the Red Velvet Cake Flan with whipped topping and holiday sprinkles.

Savory Tacos, Desserts, and Comfort Bowls

Savory travelers can explore the Chilaquiles Carnitas Torta, featuring red chilaquiles, refried beans, avocado spread, queso fresco, and pickled red onions. The Southern Holiday Brisket Taco offers chipotle barbecue brisket, corn salsa, cotija, crema, and a lime wedge. For those seeking warm comfort food, the Orange Chicken Rice Bowl arrives with sauteed vegetables, mandarin oranges, and steamed rice.

Dessert enthusiasts have multiple new choices, including the Hot Cocoa Macaron with marshmallow cream cheese filling and milk chocolate ganache topped with mini marshmallows. The Salted Caramel Chocolate Lava Cake is topped with fleur de sel, whipped topping, and fruity cereal. Additional sweets include the Sweet Potato Pecan Pie with pecan streusel and candied pecans, the Caramel Apple Bread Pudding, and the Holiday Mickey Ice Cream Bar dipped in white chocolate with crushed peppermint candy.