Disney+ Brings Star Wars to Meta Quest 3 in Immersive 3D

Disney Plus users with Meta Quest headsets can now watch five Star Wars films in immersive 3D, offering a new way to experience the franchise.

Disney Plus is launching a significant upgrade for its Star Wars library by making five major films available in immersive three-dimensional virtual reality. This new viewing option is exclusively accessible to subscribers who own Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3 S virtual reality headsets. The move represents a strategic push by Disney to expand how audiences engage with its most valuable intellectual property through advanced hardware platforms.

Five Star Wars Films Now Available in 3D

The specific titles included in this initial virtual reality rollout are The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker, Rogue One, and The Mandalorian and Grogu. These selections cover nearly the entire slate of live-action Star Wars movies produced during the Disney era, excluding only Solo: A Star Wars Story. By leveraging the processing power of Meta Quest devices, viewers can experience these stories in a format that goes beyond traditional flat-screen television.

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This release marks a notable shift in content distribution strategy for Disney Plus. Instead of relying solely on standard definition streams, the platform is integrating high-fidelity spatial media into its subscription model. The inclusion of The Mandalorian and Grogu alongside the main Skywalker saga films highlights Disney's focus on both legacy characters and newer spinoff narratives within this premium format.

Immersive Environments and Audio Enhancements

Users accessing these films will not just see stereoscopic depth but will also be placed inside customized environmental settings. For example, Star Wars viewers can watch Tatooine scenes while virtually standing on the desert planet itself. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can view Avengers Tower interiors, while Monsters Inc. enthusiasts can experience the Scare Floor environment from Pixar films.

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Premium subscribers on Meta Quest devices will also benefit from Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. These audio-visual enhancements ensure that the immersive experience maintains high technical standards for clarity and sound positioning. This integration aims to replicate the feeling of being inside the movie rather than simply watching it from a distance.

Beyond Star Wars, the Meta Quest platform will soon host content from Marvel Studios and various Hulu titles available on Disney Plus. This broader library expansion suggests that Disney views virtual reality as a permanent fixture for future content delivery rather than a temporary promotional stunt. The technology allows for a more engaging consumption method that differentiates streaming from theatrical experiences.

Future Rollout and Box Office Context

Looking ahead, Disney has scheduled a further expansion of this service for spring 2027. At that time, select movies including IMAX Enhanced versions will become available on the upcoming Meta VR Glasses. This timeline indicates a phased approach to hardware compatibility, ensuring that content remains accessible across current and next-generation devices.

The decision to enhance digital releases comes as Disney seeks to stabilize revenue streams following mixed box office performances. While The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker collectively earned $4.48 billion globally, and Rogue One surpassed $1 billion, other projects like Solo underperformed significantly. Television series such as Andor have seen critical success, winning five Emmy Awards and achieving high ratings on review aggregators.

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With upcoming theatrical releases like Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter starring Ryan Gosling planned for next May, Disney is balancing traditional cinema with innovative home entertainment options. This dual strategy ensures that fans have multiple ways to engage with the franchise, whether through massive screen spectacles or intimate virtual reality environments.