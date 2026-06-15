Disney Branded Television Changes Name To Disney Kids & Family

Disney Branded Television is rebranding itself as Disney Kids & Family. The new name will more accurately reflect the division's content & audience.

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OConnell and Davis shared the renaming news in a note to Disney Branded television creative partners, which you can read in full below. The new moniker is designed to more accurately reflect the nature of the division’s content and the audience it targets across Disney+, Disney Jr., Disney Channel, and digital platforms. Netflix's Atiya Henry Joins Disney Branded Television As EVP Production After Susette Hsiung Retires The “branded” part of the previous name did create some confusion.

While the unit is behind a number of series and TV movies based on Disney IP — includingAll shows are conceived with an eye towards franchising​ the IP across the Disney ecosystem with consumer product extensions, like toys and clothing, experiences, including Disney parks, cruises and tours, and music, including soundtracks and concerts. Age-wise, the division’s portfolio serves preschoolers though the Disney Jr. slate, kids ages 6-teen through animated and live-action fare on Disney Channel, and families via co-viewing programs on Disney+ such as“Our new name better reflects the creativity, ambition and storytelling we’re known for, while bringing greater clarity to the creative community about who we are and what we create,” OConnell and Davis wrote in their joint letter.

“While our name is changing, our commitment to great storytelling – and to all of you – remains exactly the same. ”and has headed the division since. Under the new name, the division remains part of Disney Entertainment Television headed by OConnell.

, U.S.’s most-watched streaming series for the past two years with more than 193 billion minutes viewed on Disney+ to date per Nielsen;Descendants: The Rise of RedOn the awards side, Disney Branded Television has been a main driver behind Disney earning more Children’s and Family Emmy nominations than any other company for the past two years. Together, we have built enduring franchises beloved by kids and families around the world.

Our new name better reflects the creativity, ambition and storytelling we’re known for, while bringing greater clarity to the creative community about who we are and what we create. While our name is changing, our commitment to great storytelling – and to all of you – remains exactly the same. Thank you, as always, for your partnership, collaboration and creativity. We’re grateful for everything we’ve built together… and everything still to come.

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