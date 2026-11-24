Disney+ offers a limited-time 62% discount on annual plans starting at $4.99 per month. Save on ad-supported and ad-free premium bundles with this exclusive Black Friday streaming offer.

Disney+ is launching a significant Black Friday streaming deal that reduces the cost of its annual subscription plan by 62 percent for a limited time. New subscribers can secure the basic ad-supported package starting at just $4.99 per month, which represents a sharp decline from the regular monthly price of $12.99. This promotion targets users looking to save on entertainment costs during the holiday shopping season by locking in a lower rate for a full year of service.

Premium Bundle Pricing Details

Customers who prefer to watch their favorite shows and movies without interruption can upgrade to the premium bundle for $14.99 per month over a 12-month period. The regular price for this ad-free tier is $21.99 per month, meaning the Black Friday offer provides a 32 percent discount on the annual plan. This premium option is designed for viewers who want an uninterrupted viewing experience and access to additional features not available in the standard tier.

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Ad-Free Benefits and Downloads

The premium bundle offers substantial perks that justify the slightly higher price point for dedicated streaming fans. Subscribers gain access to ad-free viewing, ensuring that commercial breaks do not interrupt the narrative flow of their programming. Furthermore, this tier allows users to download select movies and TV shows directly to their smartphones or tablets via the Disney+ mobile app. This functionality is particularly valuable for travelers or commuters who wish to watch content offline without consuming mobile data.

Content Highlights and Live Events

The Disney+ platform hosts a diverse array of entertainment options that appeal to a wide demographic of viewers. Recent highlights include performances by Brianna Cameron and Connor Closs, who drove the studio audience crazy with a killer rendition of I Will Always Love You on The Voice. Beyond scripted series and concerts, the service provides access to select live college football games, catering to sports enthusiasts. The platform has also secured the official livestream feed for Super Bowl LXI, which is scheduled for February 2027, ensuring subscribers can watch this major annual event.

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Device Compatibility and Access

Disney+ is designed to work seamlessly across a comprehensive range of devices and operating systems to maximize accessibility. The service is compatible with Apple iPhone and Apple iPad devices, as well as Android smartphones and tablets. Smart TV owners using brands such as Samsung, Vizio, and LG can install the app directly on their televisions. Roku TV, Google TV, Android TV, Apple TV 4K, and Amazon Fire TV devices are all supported for instant streaming.

Browser Support and Additional Notes

For users who prefer not to install dedicated applications, Disney+ functions effectively through popular web browsers. The service is optimized for Google Chrome, Safari, and Firefox, allowing viewers to stream content from any computer or laptop. Editor selections featured on promotional pages are independently chosen, though Billboard may receive commissions on orders placed through retail links. This ensures that consumers have access to verified deals while supporting the publication that curates these offers.