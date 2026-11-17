The company will change how it reports earnings next year as it discontinues standalone reporting for streaming segment operating income.

Josh D'Amaro, Jodie Foster, Hailee Steinfeld and Dana Walden attend the"HEXED' Los Angeles premiere on November 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Co. smashed Wall Street expectations in its latest quarter, its fiscal Q4, with all three of its core divisions: Entertainment, experiences and sports, posting double digit year over year growth despite what the company described as a “challenging macroeconomic environment.

” Revenues rose 16% to $25.9 billion in the quarter with segment operating income soaring by 43% to $5 billion, and adjusted earnings per share rising to $1.77. The company told the street that it expects to continue seeing double digit EPS growth in fiscal 2027.

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'Frozen' Is Getting the 'A Real Bug's Life' Treatment With Nat Geo, Disney+ and Hulu's 'The Real Frozen' In the quarterly shareholder letter, CEO Josh D’Amaro and CEO Hugh Johnston once again outlined the moves the company is making around their three core pillars of investing in IP and creativity; Using technology to power storytelling and increase returns; and the One Disney model that they are implementing. “Creativity and the pursuit of creative excellence will always be at the core of our company,” they wrote.

“The increased engagement we saw across our streaming platforms and networks in the fourth quarter, which directly supports our revenue growth, reflects the strength of our creative talent, our focused investment in storytelling, and our leading sports rights portfolio. ” Disney’s entertainment division saw revenues of $11.9 billion and operating income of $1.3 billion, thanks to continues growth in streaming at Disney+ and Hulu, and due to the theatrical performance ofExperiences had revenues of $10.1 billion and operating income of $2.25 billion as per capita spending, increased domestic parks attendance and growth internationally helped offset a decrease in international visitors.

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Sports had revenue of $4.6 billion and operating income of $1.4 billion, with the company touting strong football viewership and ESPN’s contributions to the overall streaming ecosystem. But the company also disclosed a plan to change how it reports earnings to Wall Street, and while some of the changes are logical , the company will also end standalone disclosure of streaming operating income, which, combined with the move to pare back subscriber numbers, will mean less granular data around the sector.

“We have made strong progress scaling our SVOD businesses and, as a result, see a long runway for growth and margin expansion at Disney Entertainment,” the executives write in the letter. “We no longer believe the supplemental disclosure of SVOD operating income reflects this segment focus and strategy. Accordingly, we do not plan to continue providing this disclosure going forward.

”The letter also addressed the layoffs that have flowed through the company over the course of the year, with the executives writing that the company will “realize annual run-rate operating expense savings of approximately $3 billion by fiscal 2029. While these efficiencies will be used primarily to fund future growth, we do expect a portion to drop to the bottom line over time.

” In fiscal 2027, Disney projects double digit EPS growth, segment operating income growth of about 8%, and capex of $9 billion thanks to its long-term experiences investment.