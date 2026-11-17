Disney posted 16% fourth-quarter revenue growth to $25.95 billion and doubled net income to $2.61 billion, but the company plans $3 billion in annual savings by 2029 with layoffs expected.

Disney reported strong fourth-quarter results, with revenue rising 16% to $25.95 billion and net income doubling to $2.61 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.77.

Total operating segment income rose 43% to $4.97 billion, beating Wall Street expectations. Higher theme park attendance and strong NFL viewership lifted results. Despite the strong quarter, more layoffs are looming. CEO Josh D'Amaro said layoffs will affect people who care deeply about Disney and have contributed so much to this company.

Also read Disney Confirms December Launch for Unified Disney Plus Hulu App

Disney Plans To Cut $3 Billion In Costs

He added that these steps are important if Disney wants to move faster and adapt to a rapidly changing environment while continuing to invest in content and technology. Disney is looking to cut $3 billion in annual costs by fiscal 2029 through what it calls an efficiency program. CFO Hugh Johnston acknowledged job cuts are imminent as the company funds new initiatives.

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Some departments were tasked with finding up to 20% in yearly cost savings, with some hit harder than others. D'Amaro said the program will realize annual run-rate operating expense savings of about $3 billion by fiscal 2029. While these efficiencies will primarily fund future growth, a portion is expected to drop to the bottom line over time. The company didn't say how many layoffs are coming or when they will occur.

Last month, Disney laid off 200 people in the parks division, including in the Imagineering department. The company also slashed more than 300 jobs in another round. Chief Legal and Global Affairs Officer Gutierrez told the LGA department that upcoming layoffs were part of a transformation process involving automating certain workflows by leveraging the latest technologies.

Gutierrez Details Efficiency Program For LGA

Gutierrez wrote that he is taking a dispassionate look at every aspect of how we do our work so we can do it in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. He made clear the LGA will be a much smaller organization than it is today once layoffs and administrative changes roll out. Obviously, this will require hard choices about where and how we deploy our resources and investments, including our staffing investments, Gutierrez added.

Some of you will personally be affected by decisions we make in this process. He said Disney will consider new models for different workloads, including automating workflows, moving to self-service models where appropriate, engaging alternative legal providers, and even outsourcing. Gutierrez said the move aligns with D'Amaro's vision for the company.

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He described the vision as a Disney that succeeds in a changing market by breaking internal walls and embracing technology to amplify what makes it great, not by clinging to the way things always have been done. Johnston noted the layoffs and staff reductions demonstrated a deliberate shift toward a more agile, technologically enabled and resilient workforce. He said Disney's drive to streamline is an ongoing exercise and a muscle we're building.

Disney To Increase Content Spending Next Year

These are always difficult exercises for the organization, but let me assure you, this management team is acutely focused on this, Johnston said. Disney plans to increase content spending by 9% next fiscal year to $26 billion in 2027. This includes increased investment in international programming and sports rights and the timing of feature film production spend. D'Amaro also spotlighted an increased focus on how AI could benefit the creative process and theme parks.

Consumers want real experiences now, D'Amaro said on the earnings call. People today are spending so much of their lives on screens and are just looking for time to connect in the real world. I think Disney parks are one of the few places that you can actually do that, and it puts us in a very different position from almost all of our peers.

Disney Invests In AI Tools And Streaming

Disney is looking to strengthen its streaming business by investing in intellectual property and AI tools, like an AI vacation planner built with Google. Disney's design engineers have partnered with companies such as Adobe to use AI tools. During the earnings call, the company also announced a unified Disney+ and Hulu app will begin rolling out in December.