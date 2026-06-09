Disney Announces Release Date for Whalefall Film Adaptation

Disney has announced the release date for 20th Century Studios' upcoming film adaptation of Whalefall, based on Daniel Kraus' 2023 novel of the same name. The movie follows the story of Jay Gardiner, a young man who goes diving off the central Coast of California in search of his father's remains. However, he is swallowed by a massive sperm whale and must use the lessons his father taught him to escape.

Disney has announced the release date for 20th Century Studios' upcoming film adaptation of Whalefall , based on Daniel Kraus ' 2023 novel of the same name.

The movie, directed by Brian Duffield, follows the story of Jay Gardiner, a young man who goes diving off the central Coast of California in search of his father's remains. However, he is swallowed by a massive sperm whale and must use the lessons his father taught him to escape. The film also stars Austin Abrams, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy, and Emily Rudd.

Whalefall has been included in The New York Times' Best Thrillers of 2023 list and is produced by Brian Grazer, Brian Duffield, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum. The movie is set to be released on a yet-to-be-announced date. The story revolves around Jay Gardiner, a young man who goes diving off the central Coast of California in search of his father's remains.

However, he is swallowed by a massive sperm whale and must use the lessons his father taught him to escape. The film also stars Austin Abrams, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy, and Emily Rudd. Whalefall has been included in The New York Times' Best Thrillers of 2023 list and is produced by Brian Grazer, Brian Duffield, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum. The movie is set to be released on a yet-to-be-announced date.

The film's trailer begins by showing glimpses of the life lessons Gardiner learned from his late father. The rest of the footage is an extended scene from the film, where Gardiner dives into the ocean and is seen trying to escape the clutches of a massive sperm whale. The thrilling sequence ends with Abrams' character being swallowed by the whale while battling a giant squid.

The 2023 novel on which the film is based was written by Daniel Kraus, who has also written other notable works such as Angel Down, Trollhunters, Rotters, and more. The film's cast includes Austin Abrams, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy, and Emily Rudd, alongside Josh Brolin, who plays the role of Gardiner's father. Whalefall is directed by Brian Duffield, based on a screenplay by him and Daniel Kraus.

It is produced by Brian Grazer, Brian Duffield, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum, with Doug Merrifield, Richard Abate, and Will Rowbotham serving as executive producers. The film's production team includes a mix of experienced professionals and newcomers, bringing a unique blend of expertise to the project. The movie is set to be released on a yet-to-be-announced date, with a promising cast and crew that is sure to deliver a thrilling experience for audiences





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Whalefall Disney 20Th Century Studios Daniel Kraus Brian Duffield Austin Abrams Elisabeth Shue John Ortiz Jane Levy Emily Rudd

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