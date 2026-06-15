Disney Announces Live-Action 'Lilo & Stitch' Sequel with Chris Sanders Returning

Disney is bringing back the beloved 'Lilo & Stitch' with a live-action sequel, helmed by Chris Sanders who directed the original. The new story will not follow the direct-to-video sequels. Meanwhile, streaming services add new movies and series, including 'Mean Girls' extended cut on Disney+, 'The Lego Movie 2' on Netflix, and 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' on Disney+.

Disney has announced a live-action sequel to the 2002 animated classic ' Lilo & Stitch ', with Chris Sanders , who co-wrote and co-directed the original, set to helm the project.

The yet-untitled follow-up will be a new story, not a continuation of the direct-to-video sequels. Sanders, who first conceived the character of Stitch in 1985, has already been involved in the project, having penned the screenplay. Jonathan Eirich returns as producer via Rideback, after guiding the 2025 live-action remake to blockbuster success. Ryan Halprin serves as executive producer.

The original film, a beloved tale of an orphaned Hawaiian girl named Lilo who adopts a blue alien experiment named Stitch, was praised for its unique story, watercolor backgrounds, and Elvis Presley soundtrack. Sanders, who also co-directed 'How to Train Your Dragon' and 'The Croods', brings a strong animation background to the live-action sequel.

Meanwhile, Disney+ has added the extended cut of Tina Fey's musical comedy, 'Mean Girls', and 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' has found a new streaming home on Netflix. Hulu subscribers can now watch Lionsgate's 2025 psychological horror film featuring Pete Davidson. A popular sci-fi action movie starring Kate Winslet, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', is set to stream on Disney+ soon. Jason Statham's latest action movie, 'Jason Statham Stole My Bike', has received a release date.

News of 'War Machine 2' moving forward at Netflix has sparked mixed reactions from fans





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Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Sequel Chris Sanders Disney Mean Girls The Lego Movie 2 Avatar: Fire And Ash War Machine 2

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