Disney Announces Blockbuster Summer Events and Toy Story 5 Product Line

Disney integrates cinema and commerce with the Blockbuster Summer event, featuring major movie releases and a new wave of interactive Toy Story 5 toys.

Disney is preparing to launch an expansive seasonal event known as Blockbuster Summer , a strategic initiative designed to merge its legendary storytelling capabilities with immersive experiences and a wide array of consumer products.

This ambitious summer campaign is anchored by a slate of highly anticipated cinematic releases that span several of the company's most successful franchises. Among the highlights are Lucasfilm's latest venture, The Mandalorian and Grogu, the return of beloved characters in Pixar's Toy Story 5, the upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana, and the thrilling addition of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

To complement these films, Disney Consumer Products is collaborating with various global brands to introduce themed collections worldwide, ensuring that the excitement of the screen translates directly into the hands of fans through high-quality toys and collectibles. This approach allows the company to create a holistic entertainment ecosystem where the movie-going experience is extended into the home through physical products.

A significant portion of this launch focuses on the innovative toy line inspired by Pixar's Toy Story 5, featuring the Ultimate Action figures of Woody and Buzz Lightyear. These 16-inch figures are designed to blur the line between toys and living characters. Both Woody and Buzz feature a dual-mode system: Alive Mode and Toy Mode.

In Alive Mode, the figures utilize advanced animation to display life-like expressions and head movements, which can be activated by clapping hands or pressing specific buttons. One of the most impressive features is the interactive capability between the two characters; when Woody and Buzz are both in Alive Mode and placed near each other, they can actually hold a conversation, recreating the friendship seen in the films.

For those seeking a more traditional experience, Toy Mode provides classic movie phrases, with Woody retaining his signature pull-string and Buzz offering pop-up wings with light effects. Woody's design is further enhanced by premium fabric clothing, including his iconic vest and jeans, while Buzz remains a posable powerhouse for dynamic play, allowing children to pose him in various heroic stances. The Toy Story 5 merchandise extends far beyond the primary duo to include a variety of interactive and creative sets.

The Imaginext Pizza Planet Truck brings the nostalgia of the films to life, allowing children to launch pizza projectiles from the truck's hood using a red power pad. This set includes figures of Buzz Lightyear and an Alien, providing multiple ways to engage in imaginative play and adventurous scenarios. For collectors and those who prefer a more tactile experience, Disney is offering a series of 7-inch Playscale action figures.

These figures are highly articulated with eight or more joints, allowing fans to recreate signature movie poses or develop entirely new storylines. Additionally, the Critter Talk Jessie figure introduces a high level of interactivity, boasting over 35 phrases and sounds. Jessie is designed to interact with a small companion figure, Jimmy Dean the pig, creating a dynamic play experience that encourages social interaction and storytelling among children.

Further adding to the excitement is the Giddy-Up Bullseye RC toy, a remote-controlled horse that allows fans to guide the character in four different directions. Beyond simple movement, the horseshoe-shaped controller includes a specialized dance button that makes Bullseye perform a wiggly dance accompanied by authentic horse sounds. For the youngest fans and those who enjoy building, the LEGO Disney and Pixar Toy Story 5 Blaze's Horse Ranch provides a constructive way to enter the world of the movie.

This building set is tailored for children aged four and up, focusing on the ranch adventures of Woody and Jessie. By integrating these diverse product lines, Disney is not just selling toys but is providing a platform where the narrative of the film continues long after the credits roll, fostering a deep emotional connection between the audience and the characters they love through tactile and interactive play





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