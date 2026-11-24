Disney's latest film 'Hexed' features a magical realm and stars Hailee Steinfeld. The movie may mark the end of the studio's traditional CG animation style after two decades.

Disney animation is undergoing a significant strategic pivot as the studio prepares to release its latest film, Hexed. The company's Chief Creative Officer, Jared Bush, recently revealed that this project will likely be the final cinematic endeavor to utilize the signature computer-generated imagery aesthetic that has defined the studio's output for the past twenty years. This decision marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of the studio's visual identity and creative direction.

The performance of Hexed is expected to determine whether Disney can successfully conclude this major chapter of its history on a high note. The studio has experienced a varied track record over the last half-decade, featuring cultural phenomena like Encanto and massive box office successes such as Zootopia 2, alongside less successful releases including Wish and Strange World. This upcoming release serves as a critical litmus test for the company's ability to innovate while retiring its long-standing visual trademark.

Also read Disney's Hexed Trailer Reveals 2026 Release and Harry Potter Vibes

The Plot Of Magical Realm Hexe

Hexed centers around a teenage outcast named Billie, played by Hailee Steinfeld, who consistently finds herself in trouble due to her rebellious nature. Her actions constantly dismay her overprotective mother, Alice, portrayed by Rashida Jones. The narrative escalates when Billie steals her mother's car and breaks into her school to free an owl, resulting in a visit to the principal's office. During the ensuing chaos, Billie hides in a bathroom stall where the bracelet her mother has always forced her to wear falls off.

Billie discovers that this piece of jewelry was the sole mechanism suppressing her innate magic. Following an argument with her mother, who remains reluctant to disclose the truth about her daughter's powers and identity, Billie is sucked through a portal. She arrives in a magical realm of witches called Hexe, a location filled with enchanted objects, exciting spells, and adorable familiars. Initially appearing to be a utopian sanctuary where she can finally fit in, the realm proves more complex than it seems.

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Villain Queen Celeste And Family Dynamics

Alice quickly appears in the magical realm to warn her daughter that she is in grave danger. The threat comes from Alice's own mother, the selfish and cruel Queen Celeste, portrayed by Jodie Foster. Queen Celeste is unwilling to tolerate a granddaughter entering her domain and potentially threatening her status as the sole savior of Hexe. This dynamic forces Billie and Alice to put aside their personal differences and work together to survive the political intrigue of the magical court.

The trio includes Alice's familiar, a three-eyed cat named Beef, voiced by Walton Goggins. Together, these characters must save each other and the entire realm from the impending threat posed by the Queen. The story relies heavily on the evolving relationship between Billie and Alice, providing a refreshing take on the mother-daughter trope often seen in animated features. Their dynamic is described as authentic and impactful, driven by the chemistry between the lead actresses.

Cast Performances And Visual Style Shift

The film features a cast that counters recent criticisms regarding the use of Hollywood stars over trained voice actors. Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones prove themselves more than worthy of the roles, delivering great individual performances. Their similar cadence and brand of quirkiness create a sense of real connection that elevates the emotional core of the film. Jodie Foster also delivers a satisfyingly juicy villainous turn, reminiscent of Donna Murphy's performance as Mother Gothel, though some critics note she could have leaned slightly more into a campier interpretation.

As Hexed prepares to debut, it carries the weight of potentially closing a twenty-year era of Disney animation. The studio's decision to move away from its signature CG style suggests a desire for artistic reinvention. However, the success of this transition will largely depend on how well audiences receive the story and the new direction it promises. The film stands as a testament to the studio's history while signaling a bold step into the future of its animated storytelling.