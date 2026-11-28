Walt Disney Animation Studios' Hexed faces a difficult financial outlook with low weekend projections. The film trails competitors and struggles to justify its high production budget.

Walt Disney Animation Studios faces a challenging financial outlook with its latest original feature, Hexed. Projections indicate the film will debut at the third spot in the domestic box office charts. The studio has struggled to replicate its former glory since the 2023 release of Wish, which failed to meet high expectations.

Hexed Opening Weekend Projections Reveal Struggles

Hexed is projected to earn a three-day domestic debut of $21.1 million. This figure covers the traditional Friday to Sunday weekend window in late November. Industry analysts also forecast a five-day total of $33.4 million over the Thanksgiving holiday frame. These numbers place the animated feature behind strong holiday competitors.

Also read Disney's Hexed Box Office Projections Drop Amid Holiday Competition

The comedy sequel Focker-in-Law is expected to secure the second position on the domestic chart. The young adult dystopian blockbuster The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is projected to hold the top spot for its sophomore weekend. The placement marks a significant decline in market dominance for the studio's new release.

Comparisons to Previous Disney Box Office Failures

If the current projections hold true, Hexed will perform roughly in line with Wish. Wish premiered during the same Thanksgiving week in 2023. That film recorded a three-day total of $19.7 million and a five-day total of $31.6 million. While Hexed shows a slight improvement over that figure, the trajectory remains concerning for studio executives.

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The new film is on track to achieve the fourth worst wide-release debut for any CG-animated Disney movie. Only Wish, Strange World, and Raya and the Last Dragon rank lower in debut performance. Strange World earned a domestic debut of just $12.1 million, and Raya and the Last Dragon debuted with $8.5 million due to the pandemic.

The next lowest title on this historical chart is the 2007 movie Meet the Robinsons. That film debuted with $25.1 million. The poor start for Hexed suggests a difficult path to profitability for Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Budget Constraints and Financial Break-Even Points

The financial stakes are extremely high for this animated feature. Hexed has a reported budget of $200 million. This places it at the upper bound of the budget range previously reported for Wish. The studio must generate significant revenue to recoup these costs.

Industry estimates suggest the movie requires approximately $500 million in global box office returns to break even. This is a difficult benchmark for any modern film to hit. Although holiday-season animated movies often experience slow-and-steady growth, the massive price tag makes success unlikely.

Strange World serves as a cautionary tale for the current release. That film earned only $74.7 million against a reported budget of $135 to $180 million. It remains a clear box office bomb that failed to recover its production costs.

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Review Scores Fail to Guarantee Commercial Success

Hexed has received solid reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film earns a 66% score from critics on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. Verified audience members have given the film a stronger score of 87% on the Popcornmeter.

Both of these scores are higher than the ones Wish earned upon its release. However, a superior Tomatometer score did not help Strange World thrive. Critical acclaim does not always translate to strong ticket sales for Disney animated features.

Future Outlook for Disney Animated Strategy

Should Hexed achieve a better trajectory than Wish, it might earn $270 million or more in theaters. Even this outcome would likely be considered a flop for the studio. The film would fail to justify its massive production investment.

Disney's original animated movies in the 2020s have generally failed to match the success of pre-pandemic titles. An exception is the 2021 film Encanto, which became a phenomenon on Disney+ after its theatrical run. The company hopes to offset Hexed deficits with upcoming releases.

Disney's next major dated release is Frozen 3. This sequel follows two billion-dollar movies and is expected to debut on November 24, 2027. The studio likely views this IP as a safer financial bet than original properties like Hexed.