Disney Animation released the first trailer for Lilo & Scratch. Learn about the new movie plot, cast, and ticket sales details in this exclusive update.

Disney Animation officially released the first preview for its upcoming animated project titled Lilo & Scratch. The studio also confirmed that tickets for the film are now available for purchase. This announcement marks a significant step in the promotional campaign for the new story featuring the beloved alien character Stitch.

Preview Reveals New Family Member Scratch

The thirty-four-second video opens with Stitch lying down and relaxing in a calm setting. Lilo enters the scene immediately and kicks open the door. She tells Stitch that their life cannot get any better than perfect. She then reveals a suitcase she found in the dumpster. Stitch sits up with clear curiosity as he watches her.

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Lilo introduces Stitch to a small mischievous cat named Scratch. Stitch appears shocked upon seeing the kitten. Lilo cuddles the little animal and declares her as the newest member of their ohana. The preview highlights the initial dynamic between the established characters and the new arrival.

Director Malcom Pierce and Writer Fawn Veerasunthorn Lead Project

The film is directed by Malcom Pierce and Fawn Veerasunthorn. The same duo also wrote the script for this animated project. The cast includes voices from Chris Sanders and Maia Kealoha. These creators bring their specific vision to the story of Stitch and the new feline character.

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The movie summary provided by Disney describes the plot in detail. Stitch is tasked with looking after Scratch, a cat Lilo has found. The summary notes that Scratch has more similarities with Stitch than meets the eye. This premise suggests a deeper connection between the alien and the cat as the story progresses.

Stitch Learns Family Lesson in Trailer Scene

The preview shows a moment where Scratch spots Pudge the Fish in a glass bowl. The cat mischievously plans to attack the fish while Lilo tries to click a photograph. In the next scene, Lilo scolds Stitch after he eats the little kitten. She drags Scratch out of Stitch's throat.

Lilo teaches Stitch an important lesson about family bonds. She tells him that they do not devour their family members. The video focuses on the importance of bonding with family and treating each member with compassion. This scene underscores the core theme of acceptance that Lilo promotes in the narrative.

Ticket Sales Begin for Upcoming Animated Feature

Alongside the release of the thirty-four-second preview, Disney made a major announcement. The studio stated that tickets for the animated project are now on sale. Fans can secure their seats for the upcoming release of Lilo & Scratch.

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The trailer serves as both a promotional tool and a narrative teaser. It introduces the conflict between Stitch and the new cat while highlighting the educational aspect of the story. The announcement of ticket availability allows audiences to plan their viewing experience in advance.

The collaboration between Disney Animation and the creative team of Malcom Pierce and Fawn Veerasunthorn marks a fresh entry into the Stitch franchise. With voices provided by Chris Sanders and Maia Kealoha, the project aims to deliver a story that resonates with long-time fans and new viewers alike.

The focus on family and compassion provides a distinct emotional anchor for the film. The dynamic between Stitch, Lilo, and the new character Scratch promises to offer both humor and heartfelt moments. The release of the trailer and the start of ticket sales generate excitement for the projected release window.