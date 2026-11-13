Disney Animation Hexed Premieres with Mixed Reviews Ahead of 2026 Release

Walt Disney Animation Studios presents Hexed, a magical adventure voiced by Hailee Steinfeld. The film premiered at El Capitan Theatre with mixed critical reception.

Walt Disney Animation Studios released its latest animated feature, Hexed, following a premiere event at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on November 12. The PG-rated film, scheduled for a wide theatrical release on November 25, 2026, explores a hidden magical world through the journey of a teenage witch. Initial audience and critical reactions to the screening have been divided, with praise for the emotional depth contrasting sharply with critiques regarding pacing and length.

Plot Details and Voice Cast

Hexed follows an unconventional teenager named Billie Doe, brought to life through the voice performance of Hailee Steinfeld. After being expelled from her regular school, Billie discovers she possesses innate magical abilities. These powers drag her and her cautious mother, Alice, voiced by Rashida Jones, out of their suburban life and into Hexe. This realm serves as a hidden sanctuary for witches and their magical lives.

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The narrative centers on the mother-daughter pair as they investigate deep family secrets tied to this magical world. The supporting cast features Walton Goggins as Beef Roger Crummchuk, a magical three-eyed cat, and Henry Winkler as Nigel. Jodie Foster lends her voice to Queen Celeste, while Dan Stevens, Jodi Benson, Tracey Ullman, and Stephen Fry round out the ensemble. Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller co-wrote the screenplay for the project.

Positive Critical Reception and Praise

Several early reviewers have highlighted the emotional core of the film, noting its unexpected depth. One viewer described the movie as a lovely, whimsical witchy story they never knew they needed. This critic also praised the art style for effectively enhancing the story. The voice performances by Henry Winkler and Walton Goggins received specific commendation for adding warmth to the narrative.

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Another perspective compared the visual style to Wildwood and K-Pop: Demon Hunters. The reviewer appreciated the unique aesthetic and the way it supported the fantastical elements of the plot. These positive reviews suggest that the film succeeds in creating a distinct atmosphere that appeals to viewers looking for something different from standard animated fare. The art direction appears to be a significant strength of the production.

Negative Critiques and Pacing Issues

Despite the praise, not all critics were impressed by the final product. One reviewer felt the movie was missing the heart and emotions that are often central to Disney animations. This critic, identifying as an adult viewer, described feeling bored during the screening. They specifically noted that the film feels too long, suggesting that the pacing may be a drawback for some segments of the audience.

The disparity in reviews highlights the subjective nature of animated storytelling. While some find the whimsical tone refreshing, others may find it lacking in the emotional resonance expected from the studio. The mention of the film feeling long indicates a potential issue with runtime management. This mixed reception suggests that Hexed may appeal strongly to younger audiences or those who enjoy niche fantasy genres.

Production Background and Release Timeline

Roy Conli and Yvett Merino served as the producers for the Walt Disney Animation Studios project. The studio aims to attract a family audience with this PG-rated entry into its catalog. The theatrical release date is set for November 25, 2026, giving the marketing team ample time to promote the film. Distributor Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures will handle the global rollout of the movie.

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Manoj Chekkilla, an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, covered the premiere and the initial wave of reactions. Chekkilla has over four years of experience covering film, television, and video games. He is known for analyzing breaking entertainment news and industry trends. His reporting focuses on the intersection of pop culture and entertainment, providing context for the release of major studio films like Hexed.

The mixed reviews at the El Capitan Theatre set a cautious tone for the upcoming release. While the art style and voice acting have garnered praise, the concerns about pacing and emotional depth remain. The film will need to rely on strong word-of-mouth to convert negative or neutral early critics into positive audience members. The November 25, 2026, release date will be the true test of its commercial viability.