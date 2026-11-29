Disney's 2020s animation slate reveals a pattern where ambitious originals fail at the box office while sequels succeed. An analysis of Strange World, Wish, and Moana 2.

Disney Animation Studios has navigated a turbulent path through the first half of the 2020s, characterized by a distinct oscillation between high-risk creative experiments and safe, franchise-driven releases. Following the massive box office triumph of Frozen II in late 2019, the studio entered the new decade with significant momentum. However, this optimism was quickly interrupted by theatrical shutdowns, a strategic pivot to streaming platforms, and an ongoing struggle to define its creative identity during this era.

Disney Animation Studio Strategic Shift

The current era of Disney animation is widely perceived as fractured, lacking the cohesive cultural dominance seen during the Disney Renaissance of the 1990s or the revival of the 2010s. The studio has spent recent years swinging between ambitious original projects and relying on billion-dollar franchise IP. This pattern emerges because original, high-concept projects have historically struggled to gain traction in theaters. Consequently, Disney executives have retreated to proven intellectual properties, although the potential for original hits like Zootropolis and Moana suggests these gambles remain necessary for long-term vitality.

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Strange World Box Office Bomb Analysis

Strange World, released in 2022, serves as a primary example of Disney's difficulty with original theatrical material. Directed by Don Hall and Qui Nguyen, the sci-fi adventure follows the Clade family, a lineage of explorers who must resolve generational conflicts to save the miraculous energy source known as Pando. Despite promising elements such as progressive representation and detailed creature designs, the film suffered from weightless storytelling and a tepid marketing campaign. It finished with a 72% Rotten Tomatoes score and became one of the studio's most notable box office failures.

Wish Movie Corporate Nostalgia Issues

In 2023, the studio released Wish, intended as the centerpiece of Walt Disney Company's 100th-anniversary celebration. The narrative centers on a 17-year-old girl named Asha, who summons a wishing star in the kingdom of Rosas, ruled by King Magnifico, portrayed by Chris Pine. While the film generated considerable pre-release hype, it ultimately failed to meet expectations, grossing only $255 million globally. Critics gave the film a low 48% score on Rotten Tomatoes, noting that an excessive focus on nostalgia and fan service overshadowed basic plot cohesion, although audiences gave it a more generous 80% score.

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Moana 2 Sequel Success and Flaws

Conversely, Moana 2, released in 2024, achieved a global box office run exceeding $1 billion, proving the enduring power of established franchises. The film was originally developed as a streaming series for Disney+ before executives reversed the decision, recognizing the potential for theatrical revenue. While the financial success is undeniable, the film has been criticized for structural issues stemming from its late conversion from a TV series. The inclusion of numerous new characters, combined with the absence of songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, resulted in a product that felt disjointed compared to the original 2006 hit.

Disney Animation Future Slate Outlook

The divergent performance of these recent titles highlights a critical crossroads for the studio. While sequels like Moana 2 provide immediate financial security, they do not guarantee the same cultural resonance as the studio's past original masterpieces. The industry is currently waiting to see if projects like Hexed can help restore balance to the slate. For Disney Animation to sustain long-term relevance, it must find a way to balance the safety of proven IPs with the creative risks that defined its most beloved classics.