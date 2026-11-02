Disney and Universal Employees Arrested in Florida Child Predator Sting

Sheriff Grady Judd announces the arrest of 31 suspects, including 17 Disney and Universal employees, in a major Polk County sting operation targeting child predators.

Law enforcement officials in Florida announced on Friday the arrests of thirty-one suspects involved in a large-scale police sting operation targeting individuals seeking to exploit minors. The operation, conducted by Polk County authorities, specifically targeted predators traveling to the region for illegal meetings with children. Among those detained were seventeen employees from two major theme park corporations, highlighting a significant breach of trust within these entertainment giants.

Arrest Details and Employee Involvement

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd revealed that thirteen of the arrested individuals were employed by the Disney Corporation while four others worked for Universal Studios. This group represents a substantial portion of the thirty-one total suspects snared during the undercover initiative designed to intercept adults intending to engage in sexual acts with minors. The scale of employment among the detainees underscores the widespread nature of the threat being addressed by local law enforcement agencies in Central Florida.

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Notable Suspects and Alleged Crimes

Among the most disturbing cases identified was Collin Klaco, a twenty-four-year-old former performer who wore the Mickey Mouse suit at Disney World. Officers reported that Klaco was arrested while carrying a backpack filled with diapers and baby wipes, indicating an intent to satisfy a sex fetish with a thirteen-year-old boy. Another suspect, Rashion Crayton, served as the head coach for the Davenport Titans youth football team, which caters to athletes aged eleven through fourteen in the Mid-Florida youth conference. Crayton allegedly traveled to the sting location believing he would meet a fourteen-year-old girl for sexual purposes.

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Armed Suspects and Immigration Issues

Sheriff Judd emphasized the dangerous nature of the individuals involved, noting that twenty-four of the thirty-one suspects arrived at their scheduled meetings armed with weapons. The operation also uncovered immigration violations, resulting in sixteen illegal migrants being handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). These findings add layers of complexity to the case, involving both criminal sexual offenses and federal immigration breaches within the same investigation.

Corporate Response and Historical Context

The Disney Corporation has confirmed that it fired all thirteen employees identified as suspects in the sting operation. Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and a senior contributor to Breitbart News, highlighted this incident as part of a decades-long pattern. Schweizer referenced his 1998 book 'Disney the Mouse Betrayed,' which previously exposed similar issues and led the company to implement stricter criminal background checks. He pointed out that despite these historical measures, thirteen current park employees were recently apprehended, suggesting ongoing vulnerabilities in screening processes.