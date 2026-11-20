Disney and Katha Studios have partnered with B4 Makers Studios to develop a sweeping theatrical epic tracing the life and legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the founder of the Sikh Empire. The multigenerational project aims to highlight his bravery and historical impact, with creative development currently in its initial phase.

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It will trace the ruler’s life and journey, with a focus on his bravery as a leader and the mark he left on history, and is being shaped with a multigenerational audience in mind. Disney Quarterly Revenue Rises 16% and Profit Doubles; Company Forecasts $3 Billion in Annual Cost Savings by 2029 Including Through LayoffsIt is still early days. The film is in the initial phase of development and creative work has yet to begin.

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Neither company has attached a director or cast, and those details will be revealed at a later date.

“Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji’s life and legacy offer an extraordinary canvas for cinematic storytelling. His journey, leadership and contribution to history deserve to be presented in a manner that does justice to his stature. Through this collaboration with B4 Makers Studios, we aim to create a truly grand theatrical experience that brings this remarkable chapter of history to audiences in a powerful and memorable way,” said Shibasish Sarkar, founder of Katha Studios.

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Yadwinder Deep Singh, founder and designated partner of B4 Makers Studios, said the company was proud to be attached to a story of such weight and inspiration.

“His legacy is deeply rooted in courage, vision and leadership. Our endeavor is to bring this extraordinary story to life through a cinematic experience that is both grand in scale and meaningful in its storytelling,” he said. Ranjit Singh founded the Sikh Empire and ruled it from Lahore for close to four decades until his death in 1839. His story has so far played out mostly on television.

Actor-politician Raj Babbar’s “Maharaja Ranjit Singh” ran on public broadcaster Doordarshan from 2010 to 2011, while Contiloe Pictures’ “Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh,” with Damanpreet Singh in the title role, aired on Life OK in 2017. Big-screen versions have been slower to take shape. Babbar had earlier planned a feature, “The Lord of Five Rivers: Maharaja Ranjit Singh,” that was shelved, and “Border” director J.P. Dutta lined up a Ranjit Singh biopic after his 2018 war film “Paltan.

” In 2020, Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment acquired film rights to Chandigarh-based author Khushwant Singh’s novel “Maharaja in Denims,” about a teenager who believes he is the ruler reincarnated. Ranjit Singh’s son Duleep Singh, the last Sikh maharaja, was the subject of Kavi Raz’s 2017 feature “The Black Prince,” starring Satinder Sartaaj.in Goa, lands as large-canvas historical dramas continue to pull Indian audiences into theaters, with Laxman Utekar’s 2025 Maratha warrior saga “Chhaava” among the biggest recent hits.

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