Discover the best Disney+ and Hulu series to watch November 23-27, 2026. Percy Jackson leads, with The Circle and Rivals also premiering new episodes.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians leads the streaming lineup for Disney Plus and Hulu this Thanksgiving week. The fantasy series returns with its third season premiere on Friday, November 20, 2026. This release anchors a robust slate of new episodes arriving between November 23 and November 27, 2026. Viewers have multiple high-profile options spanning genres from legal thrillers to reality competitions.

The streaming giants are leveraging their fall 2026 content strategy to dominate holiday viewing habits. Disney Plus and Hulu recently produced massive hits like VisionQuest and the mystery thriller The Lowdown. These platforms continue to deliver variety, offering everything from easy reality shows to high-stakes adventures based on beloved book series.

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Percy Jackson Leads Streaming Charts

Percy Jackson and The Olympians season three is currently the number one most-watched show on Disney Plus and Hulu. The series officially returned on Friday, November 20, 2026, with a two-part premiere. It adapts Rick Riordan's third novel, The Titan's Curse, for the first time on screen.

The epic fantasy adaptation has achieved critical acclaim, earning a perfect 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. It also holds series-high IMDb scores following its initial two episodes. The show falls under the Drama, Family, Adventure, Fantasy, and Supernatural categories. It is rated TV-PG and consists of eight episodes for this season.

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The Circle And Rivals Deliver New Episodes

The Circle season eight premiered its first three episodes last week on Hulu. After concluding its run on Netflix in 2024, the reality competition series returned with a fresh format. Contestants compete for a one hundred thousand dollar grand prize by ranking each other on a social media app.

Three new episodes drop each week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The season eight finale is scheduled for December 18, 2026. The format functions as a strategic popularity contest where participants vie to become influencers before being voted out.

Rivals season two is also gaining momentum with its penultimate episode arriving on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The drama features David Tennant and earned a ninety-five percent Rotten Tomatoes score. It follows two wealthy men engaged in a fierce rivalry. The series is already renewed for a third season.

Reasonable Doubt And The Remarried Empress Finale

Reasonable Doubt season four concludes with its finale episode this Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The legal drama follows Jax Stewart, played by Emayatzy Corinealdi, in Los Angeles. The show holds a seventy-eight percent Rotten Tomatoes audience score.

The series is recommended for fans of The Lincoln Lawyer and Presumed Innocent. It is already confirmed for a fifth season. Viewers can watch the resolution of Jax Stewart's high-stakes legal cases and personal life turmoil.

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The Remarried Empress Breaks Viewership Records

The Remarried Empress lands its two-part finale on Disney Plus and Hulu on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The series currently ranks number two on Disney Plus worldwide viewership charts. It achieved a perfect 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score upon release.

The ten-part series follows an Empress who divorces her husband and remarries an opposing Emperor. It combines fantasy and romance elements for an escapist experience. The show was one of the streamer's biggest debut seasons of all time.

Top Streaming Picks For The Holiday Week

Screen Rant highlights these five shows as the top picks for the holiday week. The recommendations include Percy Jackson, The Circle, Rivals, Reasonable Doubt, and The Remarried Empress. These series cover fantasy, reality, legal thriller, and romance genres.

Additional viewing options are available through Screen Rant guides for Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount Plus. The current slate demonstrates the strength of the Disney Plus and Hulu fall 2026 programming. Viewers can start these series immediately for optimal binge-watching during the Thanksgiving holiday.