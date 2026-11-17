Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro confirms Hulu and Disney+ will merge into a single app this December, adding live TV, sports, and new vertical video content for subscribers.

Disney+ and Hulu are preparing for a major operational shift as the long-anticipated integration between the two streaming giants nears completion. Starting this December, bundle subscribers in the United States will access a fully unified streaming experience directly within the Disney+ application, marking the end of the two platforms operating as largely separate entities for this specific user group.

Disney+ Unifies With Hulu Content

The technical integration of Hulu content into the Disney+ interface is described as nearly complete by industry reports, promising a seamless transition for users who currently hold bundle subscriptions. This unified platform will allow viewers to discover and engage with the breadth of content across both brands without switching between different applications or interfaces, creating a more streamlined digital environment.

Also read TikTok Creator Videos Coming To Disney+ In December As Hulu Integration Takes Full Effect

Executive leadership at Disney has emphasized that this technological consolidation is designed to improve user engagement and reduce churn over time through improved product features. The company intends to leverage this combined library to offer a more comprehensive entertainment package that capitalizes on the strengths of both existing services.

Disney Leadership Outlines Strategic Goals

Disney Chief Executive Officer Josh D'Amaro and Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston detailed these changes in their recent quarterly shareholder letter, explaining that the unified experience will include live television programming and select premium add-ons. They stated that their continued focus on product and technology developments is expected to yield further benefits for the company's subscriber metrics.

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The executives highlighted that the integration is not just about merging libraries but also about expanding the types of content available on the platform. This includes the addition of more vertical video formats, live sports broadcasts, and podcasts, while the company continues to explore other emerging content genres to keep pace with changing viewer preferences.

New Content Additions and Vertical Video

As part of this broader content expansion, the upcoming December update will feature content from TikTok creators, signaling a strategic move to integrate social media trends into the main streaming service. This inclusion is strategically aligned with the release of the highly anticipated movie Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to debut on December 18.

This partnership with TikTok represents a significant step in how Disney plans to attract and retain viewers by leveraging popular social media creators. The integration of these short-form videos into the Disney+ ecosystem aims to provide a more dynamic and diverse viewing experience that appeals to younger demographics and casual viewers alike.

Hulu App Status and Future Timeline

Despite the deep integration of content, the standalone Hulu application will continue to exist independently in the United States for the immediate future. Disney has not provided an official date for when the standalone Hulu app will be shut down completely, leaving some ambiguity regarding the long-term fate of the independent service.

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United States viewers will still be able to access Hulu without a Disney+ subscription for the time being, ensuring that non-bundle customers are not immediately forced to change their service habits. However, the clear trajectory points toward a consolidated platform where the distinct boundaries between the two services will continue to blur as the December launch approaches.

The successful execution of this integration will likely set a precedent for how major media companies manage multiple streaming brands in a competitive market. By centralizing their offerings under one primary application, Disney hopes to simplify the user journey and maximize the value proposition of its existing subscriber base while attracting new users through enhanced content variety and features.