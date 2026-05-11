Disney and ABC target of Trump administration's FCC 'censorship and control'

Disney and ABC are the targets of a 'sustained, coordinated campaign of censorship and control' orchestrated by the Trump administration's Federal Communications Commission, the lone Democrat on the regulatory panel said Monday.

Disney and ABC are the targets of a "sustained, coordinated campaign of censorship and control" orchestrated by the Trump administration's Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the lone Democrat on the regulatory panel said Monday.

In a remarkable letter to Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro, FCC Commissioner Anna M. Gomez decried the political "weaponization" of the federal media regulator under Chairman Brendan Carr, a Republican appointed by President Donald Trump.

"You are not the first target of this campaign, and you will not be the last," Gomez wrote in the letter, which she posted to her X account. "But Disney’s experience is, by now, the most documented, and it is worth laying out plainly.

" Gomez, a telecommunications lawyer who was appointed to a seat on the FCC by former President Joe Biden, highlighted a series of FCC regulatory actions that she said were "aimed at pressuring a free and independent press and all media into submission. " She vowed to "shine a light on what the FCC is doing to curtail press freedom. " Disney and the FCC’s media relations office did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment Monday.

Gomez’s letter was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. In the four-page letter, Gomez said the Trump administration’s crusade against Disney and ABC "began in earnest" after the broadcast network agreed to pay $15 million to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by Trump before he was re-elected to the White House. The settlement "did not buy you peace," Gomez told D’Amaro.

"It only bought you time. " Gomez laid out the ways she believes the FCC then "pursued" Disney’s business holdings on multiple fronts, including the agency’s decision under Carr to revive a complaint about ABC’s moderation of a 2024 election debate between Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris. "I suspect there will be no end in sight for that investigation," said Gomez, who has served on the three-person panel since September 2023.

(The third sitting commissioner is Olivia Trusty, who was appointed by Trump. ) Gomez ticked through other FCC moves focused on Disney, including an investigation into the media giant’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices launched last year; an investigation into whether "The View" violated equal-time rules for political candidates; and an early review of ABC’s broadcast licenses in the eight markets where it owns stations.

The FCC announced the license review a day after the White House called on ABC to fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over a joke he had made about first lady Melania Trump. First Amendment advocates said they believed the FCC was punishing ABC for the Kimmel comments. Carr said the review grew out of the agency’s probe into Disney’s DEI policies.

The FCC is also investigating DEI practices at Comcast, the parent company of NBC News, and reviewing a so-called "news distortion" complaint at CBS News over a "60 Minutes" interview with Harris that aired before the 2024 election. Comcast and CBS have said they would cooperate with the probes.

Disney fired back at the FCC last week, submitting a blistering petition to the agency accusing the Trump administration of violating the First Amendment and creating a "chilling effect" on free speech rights. The filing was focused principally on the FCC probe of "The View.

" Gomez has routinely criticized FCC conduct under Carr over the last year, though the letter to D’Amaro is one of her most detailed and pointed salvos to date. She wrote that she believes the agency’s investigations into Disney will not withstand judicial scrutiny — but that was its design. "The threat is the point," Gomez wrote





NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas led the nation in FCC complaints about Bad Bunny, Super BowlTexas took the top spot in the number of complaints filed to the Federal Communications Commission following Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance, with more than 200.

Read more »

FCC drops trove of viewer complaints over Bad Bunny's 'disgusting' Super Bowl halftime show'That was the most disgusting inappropriate show,' one viewer wrote to the FCC about Bad Bunny's set. 'I had to make all of my children go into the next room!'

Read more »

From ABC license reviews to Comey indictments, Trump's regulatory war on critics enters new phaseFox News Channel offers its audiences in-depth news reporting, along with opinion and analysis encompassing the principles of free people, free markets and diversity of thought, as an alternative to the left-of-center offerings of the news marketplace.

Read more »

Democrat FCC commissioner tells Disney that Trump admin engaging in 'sustained' censorship campaignToday's Video Headlines: 05/11/26

Read more »