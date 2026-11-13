Disney alum David Henrie draws firm line on Hollywood intimate scenes that 'violate' his marriage

Actor David Henrie revealed on 'The Unplanned Podcast' that he refuses nudity, sex scenes and kissing roles out of respect for his marriage.

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Henrie highlights how young people are now seeking deeper meaning and traditional expressions of faith.drew a firm line regarding his Hollywood career, saying he refuses to take on roles involving nudity, sex scenes or kissing out of respect for his marriage.

"For me, I draw the line if it’s anything that would actually violate our relationship as a married couple,"Appearing alongside his wife, Maria Cahill, the"Wizards of Waverly Place" alum, 37, outlined his acting boundaries, specifically citing"nudity" before Cahill chimed in with a laugh. "He's not kissing anybody," she said. Cahill, who married Henrie in 2017, suggested her husband is more concerned about such scenes than she is, emphasizing the trust she has in him.

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"I so trust him, I literally don’t care. He's like, 'I will not kiss ,'" she added. Henrie explained that his general rule is to accept roles as long as they do not conflict with his conscience or personal values, drawing a distinction between portraying fictional wrongdoing and "If I have to kill someone, like, I’m not really killing someone, you know? You can fake that," he explained.

David Henrie and Maria Cahill are seated in this image, holding their first faith-filled children's book,"Is God Bigger Than a Dragon?

"" you’re not faking that ... You’re really doing that thing ... You’re in bed making out ...

" he added later. "I don’t care how much you’re thinking of bees and birds, or whatever you’re doing to distract yourself. You’re really doing that.

" The conversation also turned to Henrie's time playing Justin Russo on Disney Channel's"Wizards of Waverly Place," when he filmed a kissing scene with his character's love interest years before marrying Cahill. The couple recalled how their four children reacted after watching the episode, prompting questions about why he was showing affection to someone other than their mother.

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"They’ll randomly bring it up, like, ‘Papa kissed another woman,’" Henrie added. "And they’ll go up to her and be like, ‘Papa has a girlfriend. ’ It’s so funny.

""I walked away from a lot. I turned down a lot of roles. I was like I'm just not going to do something that I think will disrespect my belief now or disrespect our Lord. I'm just not going to do it.

I'm not going to go near it. And it cost me a lot. It cost a lot. I lost a lot of money.

Friends, a girlfriend at the time. I kind of was stripped of everyone, everyone that I would call a friend.

"Fox News Digital's Hanna Panreck contributed to this report. Taylor Penley is an associate editor for Fox News Digital and contributor to FOX Business and Fox Nation who covers media, culture and Flash