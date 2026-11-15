Disney alum admits he and co-star ‘leaned into’ step-sibling romance on screen to boost show’s popularity

“Here’s the thing. We had an undeniable chemistry,” the actor confessed almost two decades after filming the “Life With Derek” finale.

“Life With Derek” star Michael Seater admitted he and co-star Ashley Leggat “leaned into” the onscreen step-sibling romance fans wanted on the Disney Channel show.explained on the Back to the Best podcast“We knew that the fans liked it, so we leaned into it without letting the writers or the producers know that we were leaning into it,” Seater confessed.

“Life With Derek” stars Michael Seater and Ashley Leggat “leaned into” the onscreen step-sibling romance fans wanted on the Disney Channel show. “Here’s the thing. We had an undeniable chemistry that the fans loved,” Seater recently shared.

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“We’d be like sitting on a couch, they’d be like, ‘Can you maybe separate yourselves a little on the couch? ’ But we were like, ‘How many shows have existed on will they, won’t they for so many years?

’” The Canadian teen sitcom, which was broadcast on Disney Channel between 2005 and 2009, starred Seater as the titular Derek, a laid-back underachiever who frequently clashed with his uptight stepsister Casey when their two families blended after their parents’ marriage. The actor said that in the early days of the show, he and Leggat were aware that fans were rooting for the unconventional and inappropriate romance through online forums, but producers had zero clue.

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The two young stars were very aware that fans of the show wanted the weird pairing through online forums, even though production had no idea. The Disney Channel sitcom aired from 2005 to 2008 and followed step-siblings Derek and Casey as they clashed after their parents got married.

However, according to Seater, after four seasons, it wasn’t just the actors who were aware of the covert dynamic being fostered between Derek and Casey.

“What’s crazy is like, the very last scene — they were sort of aware of it by the end. But , one of the writers who wrote when goes, ‘Derek, you’re the of a brother ever. ’ And he goes, ‘Stepbrother. ’ Corrects her that it’s stepbrother with a smirk.

” “I mean, I know what I’m doing there, but he says he did not mean that to be such an encapsulating moment of that whole thing,” Seater recalled.

“So yeah, we knew what we were doing, at least some of us. ” Seater and Leggat would do subtle things like sitting too close together on the couch to give fans what they wanted. The former co-stars have kept the odd ship alive in the decades since the show ended.

Fan love for the forbidden pairing was so strong at one point that the “ship name” Dasey was given to Derek and Casey for the purposes of discussing their “will they, won’t they” romance.

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“I love the yearly nostalgic ‘Life With Derek’ trend that happens. I still go down with this ship. #LifeWithDerek #Dasey,” she wrote alongside a selfie of her and Seater. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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"Life With Derek" stars Michael Seater and Ashley Leggat "leaned into" the onscreen step-sibling romance fans wanted on the Disney Channel show. “Here’s the thing. We had an undeniable chemistry that the fans loved,” Seater recently shared. The two young stars were very aware that fans of the show wanted the weird pairing through online forums, even though production had no idea.

The Disney Channel sitcom aired from 2005 to 2008 and followed step-siblings Derek and Casey as they clashed after their parents got married. Seater and Leggat would do subtle things like sitting too close together on the couch to give fans what they wanted. The former co-stars have kept the odd ship alive in the decades since the show ended.