Disney+ is developing a TV adaptation of Holly Black's The Curse Workers trilogy with E. Lockhart writing. This new fantasy series aims to compete with Apple TV's announced Mistborn projects.

Disney+ is actively developing a new television series adaptation of Holly Black's The Curse Workers trilogy, positioning itself as a direct competitor in the streaming fantasy market. This strategic move comes shortly after the announcement that Apple TV is partnering with author Brandon Sanderson for a Mistborn film series and a show based on The Stormlight Archive.

Studio Partnerships and Creative Teams

The Gotham Group is producing this new Disney+ project through its division, 20th Television. The studio previously handled the television adaptation of Black's The Spiderwick Chronicles, which was originally slated for Disney+ before being moved to the Roku Channel. The production team also includes connections to the streamer via Percy Jackson and the Olympians, another fantasy adaptation produced by The Gotham Group.

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E. Lockhart has been hired to write and serve as an executive producer for the Disney+ series. Her involvement highlights a strong connection to young adult fiction adaptations, as she continues to work on season two of We Were Liars. Lockhart is also developing a television adaptation of her novel Again Again with Wayfarer Entertainment and has a project titled Genuine Fraud in development at Prime Video.

Fantasy World and Plot Mechanics

The Curse Workers trilogy consists of White Cat published in 2010, Red Glove in 2011, and Black Heart in 2012. The narrative is set in a world where individuals can manipulate emotions, memories, and luck through physical contact. Because the practice of magi is illegal in this setting, those with these abilities are classified as criminals.

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Cassel Sharpe serves as the main protagonist of the series. He is the only member of his family who lacks these magical abilities. His life becomes chaotic when he observes his brothers acting strangely and begins to recall memories that appear to be false or distorted.

Competitive Landscape and Future Dates

Apple TV is currently advancing its own fantasy projects with Brandon Sanderson. In January 2026, it was announced that Apple TV would produce a Mistborn film series and a television show based on The Stormlight Archive. Sanderson is focusing on the film project, revealing earlier this month that he has completed half of the second draft of the screenplay.

While The Curse Workers is in the early stages of development, Disney+ subscribers can access other fantasy content in the interim. Percy Jackson and the Olympians season three is scheduled to premiere on Friday, November 20. This release date provides a concrete anchor for when audiences can expect the next major installment in Disney's fantasy lineup.

Current Programming and Market Position

Disney+ currently features several high-profile original programming titles in its library. These include Ahsoka, Daredevil: Born Again, X-Men '97, and Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord. These shows compete directly with the growing catalog of premium streaming services.

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The Gotham Group brings extensive experience to this new venture. Their credits include The Search for WondLa for Apple TV, Washington Black for Hulu, and the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere. This track record suggests a capability to handle complex narrative adaptations for major streaming platforms.

No specific production start date has been announced for The Curse Workers. The timeline for the series remains open as the creative team develops the script. Disney+ continues to expand its fantasy offerings to maintain viewer engagement against rivals like Apple TV.