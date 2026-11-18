Disney+ has officially greenlit a new original series adaptation of British comedian Bob Mortimer's acclaimed novel, The Satsuna Complex, blending comedy with mystery.

Disney+ has officially announced the development of a new original series adaptation of The Satsuna Complex, a best-selling novel by British comedian Bob Mortimer. This upcoming project represents a significant expansion of the streaming giant's scripted content library, merging Mortimer's signature comedic style with the gripping mystery elements found in Harlan Coben thrillers. The adaptation marks a major creative milestone for Mortimer, who is transitioning from his celebrated work in reality television to a leading role in premium drama and comedy series.

Key Creative Roles And Production Partners

Bob Mortimer will serve as the creator, writer, and executive producer for the new series, bringing his unique narrative voice directly to the screen. He is joined by Quay Street Productions, the esteemed production company responsible for numerous high-profile television hits. Nicola Shindler, the boss of Quay Street, will also serve as an executive producer, ensuring that the adaptation maintains high production standards and narrative integrity throughout its development.

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Mortimer expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating he was majorly chuffed and fully carbonated by the news that Gary and his friends and enemies are to be brought to life by Disney+ and Quay Street Productions. His dual role as writer and producer is designed to guarantee that the adaptation remains faithful to the source material while allowing for necessary structural adjustments for the television medium.

Source Material Details And Critical Acclaim

The Satsuna Complex was first published in the United Kingdom in 2022 and quickly gained recognition for its unique blend of humor and suspense. The story follows South London legal assistant Gary Thorn, who encounters a mysterious woman at a pub with his friend Brendan. During this brief encounter, Gary fails to catch her name but notices she is reading a book titled The Satsuna Complex, a detail that becomes central to the unfolding mystery.

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The narrative takes a dark turn the next morning when Brendan is found dead, prompting Gary to launch an investigation into his friend's death. Mortimer and Shindler have highlighted the show's potential, with Shindler describing the source material as unmistakably Bob, brilliantly funny, wonderfully distinctive, and full of heart, with a gripping mystery at its center. The book was inspired by the writings of Japanese author Haruki Murakami and went on to win the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize in 2023 for best comic fiction.

Executive Greenlight And Corporate Strategy

The series was greenlit for both Hulu and Disney+ by Lee Mason, the vice president of scripted content at Hulu, and Angela Jain, the head of content at Disney+. This dual-platform release strategy underscores the content's broad appeal and aligns with Disney's broader corporate objectives to diversify its streaming offerings. The decision to adapt this specific novel comes amidst a period of significant investment in original content for the company.

Disney recently confirmed that projected spending on original content will increase by 9% next year. This financial commitment is part of a larger strategic initiative to triple its original output across both streaming platforms. The allocation of resources to The Satsuna Complex reflects a targeted approach to securing award-winning intellectual property that can attract and retain subscribers through high-quality storytelling.

Future Outlook And Production Status

As of the current reporting period, there has been no official confirmation regarding the casting of the series or specific details about the production schedule. The project remains in the early development stages, with the creative team focusing on scriptwriting and production planning. Mortimer's oversight is expected to ensure that the translation from page to screen preserves the comedic and mysterious tones that made the book a critical success.

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The strong history of the novel suggests that the series is well-positioned to perform well for Disney, leveraging the author's established fanbase and the prestige of the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize. With Mortimer deeply involved in the creative process, the adaptation is viewed as a promising entry in Disney's growing roster of original series, blending his recognizable persona with a compelling narrative structure.