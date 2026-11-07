Disney Acquires Rights to Rebecca Ross Fantasy Romance Divine Rivals

Disney officially secured film rights to Rebecca Ross' bestselling novel Divine Rivals, beating Paramount in a bidding war that concluded in June 2025 following corporate mergers.

The Walt Disney Company has officially acquired the film and television rights to the romance-fantasy novel Divine Rivals by author Rebecca Ross, marking another significant expansion of its entertainment portfolio. This acquisition represents a strategic move by the media conglomerate to secure high-performing intellectual property that resonates strongly with modern young adult audiences. The deal ensures that Disney retains a foothold in the lucrative fantasy romance genre, a sector where it has historically struggled to compete with rivals who have embraced YA literature more aggressively. By securing these rights, Disney positions itself to develop a major franchise from a book that has already demonstrated immense commercial viability and dedicated fan engagement across social media platforms.

Disney Secures Intellectual Property Amid Paramount Merger

Disney moved to take the rights to Divine Rivals directly from Paramount, which had previously won a competitive bidding war for the property in June 2025. The original agreement held by Paramount lapsed due to significant corporate restructuring, specifically the merger between Paramount and SkyDance Global. When these entities combined, the rights to several projects, including the Rebecca Ross adaptation, were not immediately reaffirmed by the new leadership structure. This administrative gap created an opening for Disney to step in and claim the property, allowing the studio to bypass the previous bidding process entirely. The acquisition highlights how corporate mergers can inadvertently create opportunities for competitors to acquire valuable creative assets at a potentially advantageous time.

Also read Divine Shadow Preview: Lyndsay Ely's Fantasy Sequel Releasing November 10

The Literary Success of Rebecca Ross Duology

Divine Rivals serves as the first volume in the Letters of Enchantment duology, a series that has achieved substantial commercial success since its initial release. The novel was published in April 2023 and quickly gained a massive following, particularly among readers active on BookTok and similar social media communities focused on book recommendations. The book sold over one million copies in print and digital formats, establishing Rebecca Ross as a prominent voice in the contemporary fantasy romance space. The sequel, titled Ruthless Vows, was released in December of the same year, maintaining the momentum and reader interest generated by the first installment. This strong sales performance and organic social media growth demonstrate the property's readiness for adaptation into a visual medium, a critical factor for studios seeking low-risk, high-reward projects.

Advertisement

Screenplay Development and Creative Direction

The previous production team associated with the project has now separated from the endeavor, clearing the way for Disney to assemble a new creative team. When Paramount initially acquired the rights, Sofia Alvarez, known for adapting the hit romance film To All the Boys I've Loved Before, was attached to write the screenplay. However, Alvarez's commitment to the project was tied directly to Paramount's ownership of the rights. Once those rights lapsed during the Paramount-SkyDance merger, Alvarez stepped away from the production. Disney is currently seeking a new screenwriter to pen the adaptation, suggesting that the studio intends to approach the material with a fresh creative vision. The search for a new writer indicates that Disney is in the early stages of development and is not bound by the previous creative direction established by its competitor.

Strategic Implications for Global Media Empire

This acquisition aligns with Disney's broader strategy of leveraging its vast resources to capture trending cultural moments and existing fanbases. By acquiring titles with proven popularity, the company reduces the uncertainty often associated with greenlighting original scripts. The success of Divine Rivals, with its blend of fantasy elements and romantic narrative, fits into the diverse content mix that Disney employs across its various platforms, including Disney+, Hulu, and theatrical releases. The company has previously built its reputation on high-quality stories across multiple genres, including fantasy and romance, through properties like Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar. Adding Rebecca Ross' work to its library allows Disney to tap into the young adult demographic more effectively, a segment that has been crucial for the longevity of modern entertainment franchises. The move underscores the company's ability to turn creative storytelling into a multi-billion-dollar corporate empire by continuously innovating and acquiring valuable intellectual property.