Cyril Shing, sacked by the University of the Arts London for gross misconduct involving a student, has taken a senior role at Kingston University, nine months after his dismissal.

Professor Cyril Shing, the academic dismissed for gross misconduct, has secured employment at Kingston University in southwest London. He holds a similar position within the interior design department at the institution located merely 13 miles from his former workplace. This development marks a significant professional pivot for the Chinese-born lecturer whose career at the University of the Arts London ended in termination.

Shing began his new role at Kingston University just nine months after his termination from the University of the Arts London. This rapid re-employment has drawn attention given the severity of the original misconduct findings. The university had determined that his conduct warranted immediate termination due to a significant age gap and breach of professional boundaries with a student.

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The disciplinary proceedings were initiated after Shing formed an inappropriate romantic relationship with a 29-year-old female student identified in official records as EA. Although EA was in a relationship at the time, the two developed what Shing described as an intense friendship that eventually became romantic in nature. The relationship involved dining together, exchanging poems on Valentine's Day, and kissing on dates initiated by Shing.

Shing purchased a plane ticket to New York for her graduation and expressed hopes of joining her there for an academic conference if funding was secured. The dynamic shifted drastically when Shing discussed marriage, including envisioning her in traditional Chinese wedding attire. This conversation made EA uncomfortable and led to the end of the relationship.

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Following the breakup, Shing drove to EA's home in March 2020 and waited outside after she ceased communication. He claimed this action stemmed from concern for her welfare, but EA reported his behavior to university management. This complaint triggered a formal investigation led by Professor David Crow, a former graphic designer who had previously designed an album cover for the Rolling Stones.

Professor Crow concluded that Shing had engaged in inappropriate professional behavior and ordered his dismissal without notice in December 2020. Shing contested the decision through an industrial tribunal, alleging racial discrimination. He argued that British heritage lecturers accused of similar misconduct were treated more leniently.

Shing cited two non-Chinese colleagues who avoided dismissal despite facing allegations involving misuse of power and inappropriate text messages. One colleague received only a final written warning. Shing also accused Professor Crow of having a personal intimate relationship with a junior staff member without facing disciplinary action. Crow, who has since passed away, maintained the dismissal was based on professional conduct grounds.

An employment tribunal in 2023 rejected Shing's claims of race discrimination and unfair dismissal. Judge Holly Stout concluded that there were no facts from which they could conclude that race played any part in his disciplinary investigation or dismissal. Shing pursued a further legal challenge this year, but the Employment Appeal Tribunal has now upheld the original decision.

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In a judgment handed down last month, Judge John Bowers KC concluded that the circumstances of the other lecturers cited by Shing were materially different. He noted that only two disciplinary allegations had been upheld in one case, including socializing with students at a pub shortly before assessing their work. The tribunal found no evidence that race was a reason for his dismissal.

Shing had worked at the London-based arts university for over a decade when he became romantically involved with the student. He had previously acknowledged making unintentional errors in his relationship and stated he did not fully understand the university's professional boundaries policy. He offered to undergo training in these areas during the disciplinary process.

The University of the Arts London maintained a zero-tolerance stance on relationships between staff and students, particularly where power dynamics are involved. In contrast, Kingston University's decision to hire Shing indicates a variation in how different institutions assess past misconduct when evaluating new candidates for senior academic roles.

The case highlights the complex challenges higher education institutions face regarding staff conduct and the enforcement of professional boundaries. The incident continues to serve as a reference point for discussions on diversity in disciplinary outcomes and the transparency of hiring practices within the UK higher education sector. As Shing settles into his new environment, the long-term impact on his career remains a subject of ongoing scrutiny.