A new Investigation Discovery documentary reveals how the 1990 dismemberment of adult film actor Billy London was solved decades later when a convicted killer confessed, after investigators initially explored a possible link to Jeffrey Dahmer.

Investigation Discovery has released a new true-crime documentary titled My Brother's Killer, which reveals that convicted killer Darrell Madden confessed to the 1990 dismemberment of adult film actor Billy London. The film makes its television premiere on December 3, 2026, at 9 p.m. and will be available to stream on HBO Max. This broadcast brings closure to a case that remained unsolved for more than three decades.

Billy London, born William Newton, was discovered dead on October 29, 1990, in Los Angeles. He was twenty-five years old when his head and feet were found in a dumpster less than two miles from Rage Nightclub on Santa Monica Boulevard. Only these body parts were ever recovered, leaving the rest of his remains missing. The brutal nature of the crime initially led investigators to suspect Jeffrey Dahmer.

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For years, the possibility that the Milwaukee Cannibal had traveled to Los Angeles loomed over the investigation. Dahmer was arrested on July 22, 1991, after murdering seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991. His mother also lived in Fresno, California, adding another layer of suspicion during the initial inquiry into London's disappearance.

Director Rachel Mason explained that detectives explored whether Dahmer could have visited Los Angeles around the exact time London vanished. A podcast tip suggested London left Rage with a man resembling Dahmer, but authorities ultimately found no concrete evidence linking the serial killer to the West Hollywood murder. Dahmer denied killing Newton before he was murdered in prison in 1994.

The breakthrough came through Clark Williams, an empty nester who noticed a post about the murder in a Facebook group called The History of Gay Wisconsin. Williams became fascinated by the similarities between his own life and London's background. He began reviewing the credits of West Hollywood adult films made around the time of the murder to find anyone still alive who might share recollections.

Williams identified a new actor named Billy Houston in the film The Devil and Danny Webster. Further research revealed that Billy Houston was actually Darrell Lynn Madden, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to the kidnapping and murder of Steven Domer and Bradley Qualls in Oklahoma. Madden had formerly acted in gay pornographic films under the name Billy Houston.

Madden, a biological male and former white supremacist, now identifies as an Orthodox Jewish woman known as DarraLynn Madden. She is suspected of being involved with the deaths of several men in California, Arizona, Texas, and Oklahoma between 1985 and 2007. The crimes had not come to light until Williams provided this critical tip to law enforcement.

Detective John Lamberti noted that Madden shared specific details about the murder that only the killer could have known. Investigators learned that the adult film production company Madden worked for was located in a building backing onto the alley where London's remains were found. They sat down with Madden, who confessed in a recorded interview.

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During a prison interview, Madden recounted how skinhead friends spotted London walking alone in an area they frequented to hunt and perform acts of violence. Madden put an arm around London's shoulder and warned him. Inside their car, the group taunted and beat London while driving to a friend's apartment to show off their victim.

Madden stated it was always her idea to strangle London because using her hand took too much energy. Once London was dead, the group dismembered him to dispose of the body more easily. Madden suggested displaying London's head inside a dumpster near a place she knew would attract attention. Lamberti confirmed that Madden knew details about the murder that only the perpetrator would possess.

Although the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office did not pursue additional charges due to the lack of physical evidence and Madden's existing life sentence, the confession provided answers for London's family and friends. Madden is currently serving multiple consecutive life sentences in an Oklahoma maximum-security prison.

Director Rachel Mason launched MyBrothersKiller.com, a dedicated tip portal soliciting information that could help identify additional male victims suspected of being killed by Madden across multiple states. She emphasized that many people from the LGBT community held on to hope and wanted the case solved.

London was a Wisconsin native who became a runaway at sixteen before moving to Los Angeles in the mid-1980s. He hoped to find acceptance as a gay man and eventually took on adult film roles to pay the bills. Despite becoming an artist and poet, he grew disenchanted with the city and planned to move to Las Vegas to stay with his younger sister.

At the time of his death, London was going through a relationship change with his partner, Marc Rabins. He was also trying to slow down on drug and substance use. Rabins was initially looked at as a person of interest and lived under suspicion for over thirty years. He vehemently denied any involvement in the horrific murder.

Mason highlighted the tragedy of the wrong person being accused for so long. Not only was Marc not guilty, but Billy was someone he loved deeply. He grieved him for years and continues to do so today. It remains a real tragedy when innocent individuals bear the weight of such awful accusations.

Madden constantly expresses remorse for her actions, according to Mason. This expression of remorse is visible throughout the documentary. Mason described Madden as extremely smart and likable, noting that homicide detectives said they would have a beer with her. This likability poses a challenge in understanding how such horrifying things can happen.

The documentary serves as a platform for other potential victims or witnesses to come forward. Mason believes there are absolutely other crimes and other victims out there that have not necessarily been identified. The website maintains anonymous potential leads for follow-up by investigators.

Williams dug up criminal records placing Madden in Los Angeles around the time of London's murder. He also found a book titled American Honor Killings, in which Madden spoke to author David McConnell and reportedly confessed to killing in Los Angeles. Realizing the gravity of his findings, Williams promptly contacted Lamberti.

This collaboration between crime sleuths and law enforcement demonstrates the power of persistence. Most of the people who came together to solve the case were from the LGBT community. They knew of Billy's murder and wanted it resolved. The case was truly solved by those who could easily have been victims themselves.

London's story illustrates the dangers faced by marginalized communities in the late twentieth century. His death was not just a personal tragedy but part of a larger pattern of violence against gay men. The resolution of his case offers a measure of justice for his loved ones.

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The documentary aims to empower others to look into what they can do. Even if a case seems unsolvable, individuals may have answers nobody else has. Heroes can emerge from ordinary citizens willing to dig deeper and demand truth. The film encourages viewers to remain vigilant and engaged.

Dahmer's denial and subsequent death in prison left many questions unanswered for families of his victims. However, the London case was resolved through independent investigation rather than federal prosecution. This highlights the importance of local efforts in solving cold cases.

The discovery of London's remains in a dumpster near Rage Nightclub marked the end of his life but the beginning of a long quest for justice. His final days were overshadowed by horror, but his legacy lives on through the documentary and the continued search for other victims.

Williams' work underscores the value of community-driven investigations. By connecting dots that authorities might have missed, he helped bring a killer to account. His actions saved countless hours of police work and provided closure to a grieving family.

The film provides a comprehensive look at the events leading up to London's death and the aftermath. It explores the cultural context of West Hollywood in the early nineties. The adult film industry played a central role in both London's life and his tragic end.

Madden's confession adds another chapter to the history of violent crimes in California. Her ability to blend into society while committing horrific acts challenges our understanding of evil. The documentary forces viewers to confront uncomfortable truths about human behavior.

The release of My Brother's Killer coincides with renewed interest in cold cases. Advances in technology and social media have made it easier for enthusiasts to contribute to investigations. This case exemplifies how digital tools can aid traditional policing methods.

London's family and friends have waited thirty-six years for answers. The documentary finally provides them with the truth. They can now mourn properly without the shadow of uncertainty hanging over them. Their grief is validated by the recognition of the killer's guilt.

The LAPD's handling of the case evolved significantly over the years. Initial skepticism gave way to thorough re-examination thanks to Williams' tips. Detective Lamberti deserves credit for taking the new information seriously and pursuing the lead diligently.

The documentary does not shy away from the graphic details of the murder. It portrays the brutality inflicted upon London with unflinching honesty. This approach ensures that the severity of the crime is understood by audiences worldwide.

Rabins' exoneration is a significant part of the narrative. For decades, he carried the burden of suspicion. The documentary clears his name and honors his enduring love for Billy. It serves as a reminder of the collateral damage caused by unsolved crimes.

Madden's current status in an Oklahoma prison means she will never face trial in California. However, her confession satisfies the need for factual accuracy. Families of other suspected victims can now seek justice through civil means or further investigation.

The impact of the documentary extends beyond entertainment. It raises awareness about hate crimes and the vulnerability of LGBTQ+ individuals. It encourages empathy and support for those affected by similar tragedies. The film stands as a testament to resilience and determination.