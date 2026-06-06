Disillusioned Migrant Flees UK Asylum System After Dream Turns to Nightmare

Sami Eubte, an Eritrean migrant who arrived in the UK last September, describes his harrowing experience in a government-funded hotel in Luton, where drug use and boredom drove him to flee back to France, highlighting the failures of the UK asylum system.

Sitting in a busy Parisian cafe, Sami Eubte can't keep the wide smile from his face. At dawn last Saturday, the young boat migrant fled Britain after hiding in a lorry heading for France.

It was a remarkable journey because he arrived in Britain only last September on a trafficker's rubber dinghy with high hopes of a perfect future.

'From the time I was a small boy in Eritrea, I always dreamed of coming to England,' Sami told the Daily Mail this week. 'My dangerous life in a migrant hotel in your country changed my mind. I have been forced to escape.

' Soon after his illegal arrival at Dover eight months ago, Sami was sent by the Home Office to a hotel on Bute Street in Luton. There, he insists, he was sucked into a perilous world where drug-taking among the male migrants was rife, and - he insists - condoned by the property's government-appointed staff.

'So many of the migrants smoked cannabis and crack cocaine that I soon did, too. It was difficult not to join in. No one from the Home Office stopped you behaving badly. I was dropping into a wasted life that I didn't want.

I was bored and getting addicted. I had to leave Britain to start afresh.

' As he talked to us over several hours in the French capital, Sami (a nickname for Samuel) showed us a photo of himself and two other Eritrean migrants at the Luton hotel. The trio were openly smoking joints, gesticulating and grinning for the camera, with discarded butts littering the ground.

'That was just an ordinary day in the hotel,' says Sami. 'Drugs helped us pass the time away. We were all getting depressed because we were waiting so long for an answer on our asylum claims.

' The photograph will not please the Home Office, which likes to portray the controversial hotels, spread across the country, as sanctuaries for desperate and innocent refugees fleeing horrors in their homelands. But Sami's story, told from the heart, shows this is often a fantasy.

Sami Eubte in Paris after leaving his taxpayer-paid migrant hotel in Luton and sneaking on to a lorry from an encampment in Dover Sami showed the Mail a photo of himself and two other Eritrean migrants at the Luton hotel, openly smoking joints and posing for the camera The latest government figures suggest there are 185 asylum hotels, housing 20,000 migrants at about £170 per night each The Mail has discovered the 25-year-old is one of scores of asylum seekers returning to France after fleeing the chaotic hotels - there are now, according to the latest government figures, 185 of them, housing 20,000 migrants at about £170 per night each.

Some of the escapees are avoiding deportation or have skipped bail to dodge court hearings for crimes ranging from shoplifting to rape and brutal assault. Others, such as Sami, are simply fed up with what he calls a 'broken asylum system' where 'you are left with nothing to do but wait for £49 to be put on your government bank card once a month while not being allowed to work'.

His warning chimes with a damning House of Commons assessment of an asylum system which has 'all but lost control'. The powerful public accounts committee of MPs revealed this week that the Home Office does not know how many failed asylum seekers have absconded or left the country by choice in a 'shocking and unacceptable state of affairs'.

We have been monitoring Dover's ferry port and lorry parks for months, after receiving a tip-off from government whistleblowers that they are a central hub for migrants plotting to leave for continental Europe. Some pay British-based traffickers to arrange the outgoing ride on lorries, others simply hide inside them. The would-be escapees we have talked to include Iraqis, Iranians, Moroccans, Senegalese, Sudanese, Eritreans and Syrians.

One, calling himself Ousmane and from the impoverished African nation of Burkina Faso, said he had left a migrant hotel in Birmingham after waiting months for an asylum decision and then being listed for deportation. Another, an Egyptian, said he had walked out of his Plymouth hostel and returned to France because cigarettes in the UK were too expensive 'and I like to smoke'.

Two court cases reported in the past week have also highlighted the explosively dangerous mood among foreign men living at taxpayers' expense in the hotels, as well as in Home Office-requisitioned flats and houses. At a hearing in Norwich, 27-year-old Farhad Hosnavi, an Iranian boat migrant, begged to be deported 'back to Germany'. He was jailed for eight weeks for trashing a police station twice and his asylum hotel three times.

In Newcastle, an illiterate Sudanese rapist shouted at the judge: 'F*** England!

' He told the court, through an interpreter, that he didn't want to stay. The 32-year-old, who came on a lorry, was imprisoned for a vile attack on a woman he had met in a park and invited to drink with him at his taxpayer-funded accommodation





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