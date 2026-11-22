The release has raised concerns about exposure to harmful bacteria and viruses.

The district initially estimated that 160,000 gallons escaped before revising the maximum amount to 37,700 gallons. Romina Schiess, a supervising environmental health specialist with the county, monitors Ocean Beach Dog Beach following a sewage spill.

The spill occurred Thursday night near Mission Trails Regional Park after a mechanical failure at a newly installed pipeline connection, according to the Padre Dam Municipal Water District. The district initially estimated that 160,000 gallons escaped before revising the maximum amount to 37,700 gallons. Romina Schiess, a supervising environmental health specialist with the county, warned that the contamination poses a risk beyond an unpleasant swim.

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Visitors and their pets enter the water at Ocean Beach’s Dog Beach despite a closure prompted by a sewage spill in San Diego.

“It carries a lot of contaminants, a lot of bacteria, a lot of viruses, and it can cause people and, in this case, pets to become ill,” sheThe incident is likely to revive frustration among San Diego residents who have previously taken to Reddit to complain about sewage contamination and recurring wastewater spills. Earlier discussions focused on brown ocean water following storms, with commenters raising concerns about sewage plumes near Coronado, Imperial Beach and La Jolla.

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An earlier 18,000-gallon spill also resulted in another closure at Dog Beach. Visitors and their pets enter the water at Ocean Beach Dog Beach despite a sewage spill closure in San Diego.

Meanwhile, some visitors were caught completely off guard by the latest contamination warning. Stephanie, a tourist from Portugal, said she had been watching a friend’s dog wade into the water without knowing about the sewage release. The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty ImagesAdvertisement County officials believe the contamination is unlikely to travel farther down the coast because bacteria begin dying in saltwater.

Just last month, on Halloween weekend, a ruptured sewer pipe in Belmont Shore spewed roughly 29,000 gallons of wastewater, initially estimated at 27,000 gallons, sending 14,000 gallons directly into the ocean.all 15 open coastal swimming areas while crews completed emergency repairs and waited for water quality levels to return to safe standards. The district initially estimated that 160,000 gallons escaped before revising the maximum amount to 37,700 gallons.

Romina Schiess, a supervising environmental health specialist with the county, monitors Ocean Beach Dog Beach following a sewage spill. Visitors and their pets enter the water at Ocean Beach's Dog Beach despite a closure prompted by a sewage spill in San Diego. Visitors and their pets enter the water at Ocean Beach Dog Beach despite a sewage spill closure in San Diego. The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images