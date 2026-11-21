Angel’s Envy co-founder Wes Henderson faces a lawsuit alleging he used 15 hidden cameras to secretly record guests at The Kentucky Castle hotel.

in intimate situations — as well as allegedly filming himself having sex with women other than his wife — has been sued by guests of his gauche castle-hotel fearful that they, too, could have been caught on hidden camera.

The lawsuit alleges “the companies failed to protect guests from hidden recording devices and failed to warn them for more than a year after cameras tied to Henderson were first discovered,” Thomas Law Offices, which represents the couple, said in a The couple took engagement photos at the Versailles, Ky. , hotel, dined at the farm-to-table restaurant on its spacious grounds, and then stayed in one of the castle’s 18 exclusive rooms from Nov. 28-29, 2025.

Also read What Angels Fans Should Watch For on MLB Non-Tender Day

“Brandi and Shawn came to The Kentucky Castle to celebrate one of the happiest moments of their lives, and now they are left wondering whether that weekend was secretly recorded,” said Tad Thomas, founder and managing partner of Thomas Law Offices.who claim to have found 15 hidden cameras throughout his home in Melbourne, Fla. , that recorded approximately 40 people changing clothes, using bathrooms, and engaging in sexual acts.

Family members found a camera and looked through footage on an SD drive which “captured intimate acts as well as images of themselves in various stages of undress and using the restroom,” the Lexington Herald LeaderHenderson — who co-founded the whiskey brand Angel’s Envy, which was sold to Bacardi in 2015 for a reported $150 million — also allegedly used the hidden cameras to record himself having sexual intercourse with a woman who was not his wife.

Advertisement

Thomas Law Offices, which filed the new suit on behalf of the Virginia couple in Woodford Circuit Court, is seeking to represent everyone who paid for a room at The Kentucky Castle between June 1, 2025 and Oct. 2, 2026, according to the release.

“The people running this hotel had reason to know something was wrong as early as June 2025. For 16 months, guests kept checking in and no one told them a thing. Every one of those guests deserved a warning, and they still deserve answers,” Thomas said.

The lawsuit, which is asking for restitution and a jury trial in the case, brings claims of negligence, premises liability and vicarious liability against TKC Distilling and TKC Hospitality Group LLC, along with an invasion of privacy claim against Henderson and a fraudulent concealment claim against all defendants. TKC Hospitality has denied that any guests were surreptitiously recorded and that no recording devices were found during multiple searches.

“TKC Hospitality unequivocally rejects the allegations suggesting that guests were secretly recorded while staying at our property. There is no evidence supporting these claims,” the company said in a Nov. 12 statement.

Advertisement

“No unauthorized recording devices or evidence of their previous existence were found following a Technical Surveillance Countermeasures sweep and multiple physical searches of the property,” TKC Hospitality said. No criminal charges have been filed against Henderson, who was fired from his roles as CEO of TKC Hospitality Group and TKC Distilling in October. Henderson’s son Kyle was announced as his replacement.

Construction on the Kentucky Castle first started in 1969 and was conceived as a private residence for a couple who divorced in 1975. The castle was not completed until 2008. Attempts to reach Henderson for comment were unsuccessful.