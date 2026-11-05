Discworld RPG Lancre and Überwald Returns in 2027

Modiphius Entertainment launches Discworld: Adventures in Lancre and Überwald tabletop RPG in 2027. This standalone core rulebook expands the fantasy universe following a rapid crowdfunding success.

Terry Pratchett's Discworld fantasy universe is officially expanding once again with the announcement of Discworld: Adventures in Lancre and Überwald, a new tabletop roleplaying game from Modiphius Entertainment. This major project is scheduled to arrive in 2027, marking a significant milestone for fans of the sprawling literary series created by the late author. The game builds upon the success of its predecessor, bringing the absurd humor and sharp satire of the flat world to a new medium.

Discworld originally began as a collection of 41 novels, establishing one of the most expansive fictional universes in modern fantasy literature. Set on a flat disk carried by four elephants standing atop a giant turtle, the series captivated readers with unforgettable characters and profound depth. Although Pratchett died in 2015 and his estate confirmed that no additional novels would be written, the franchise has continued to thrive through various adaptations and new projects.

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Standalone Core Rulebook Mechanics

The upcoming roleplaying game serves as a standalone core rulebook, allowing players to enjoy the experience independently or alongside the previous release, Discworld: Adventures in Ankh-Morpork. Unlike its predecessor which focused solely on the bustling city streets, this new installment ventures into memorable locations including the mountainous kingdom of Lancre, the gothic region of Überwald, and the Chalk. Players can create diverse characters such as witches, vampires, dwarfs, trolls, werewolves, and Pictsies.

The game utilizes Modiphius's narrative-focused Narrativeium system, which emphasizes creative problem-solving, wordplay, and storytelling over traditional combat mechanics. New features include a specific Witch Magic system, reflecting the unique magical practices of Lancre. Additional materials introduce adventures across the Ramtops region, providing supplements and resources for Game Masters to facilitate rich, character-driven narratives.

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Rapid Crowdfunding Success Metrics

The project follows the highly successful release of Discworld: Adventures in Ankh-Morpork, which raised more than £2.4 million through a Kickstarter campaign. That earlier success demonstrated the enduring enthusiasm for Pratchett's universe, a sentiment echoed in the rapid performance of the new campaign. The current crowdfunding drive launched on Gamefound on November 3, 2026, reaching its £50,000 funding goal within just 30 minutes of opening.

Backers have until November 25, 2026, to pledge their support for the project. Several tiered options are available to suit different levels of commitment. A digital-only tier starts at £40, offering access to electronic versions of the content. A £70 tier includes a hardcover rulebook, PDF access, and two acrylic dice sets for physical play sessions.

Collector Edition and Release Schedule

For dedicated enthusiasts, a £100 collector's edition is available, featuring exclusive artwork by longtime Discworld illustrator Paul Kidby. This tier appeals to those who value the visual aesthetic that has accompanied the novels since their inception. The inclusion of Kidby's art ensures that the physical product captures the iconic look of the Discworld brand.

Digital rewards for backers are planned for June 2027, while physical copies are expected to ship in October 2027, although these dates remain estimates. While BackerKit tracks the original Ankh-Morpork campaign, this new initiative is managed through Gamefound. With its expanding settings and opportunities for new adventures, Discworld continues to grow beyond the original novels, giving longtime fans another reason to revisit the extraordinary fantasy universe.