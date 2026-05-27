Discrimination Complaint Filed Against Park Slope Food Coop Over Israel Boycott

CUNY professor Jeffrey Lax files a discrimination complaint against the Park Slope Food Coop for voting to boycott Israeli products, citing violation of state law. The Brandeis Center also considers legal action.

A controversy at the Park Slope Food Coop in Brooklyn has escalated into a legal battle after the member-owned grocery voted to boycott Israeli products.

Jeffrey Lax, a CUNY professor of law and founder of the SAFE Campus group, filed a discrimination complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights on Wednesday. The complaint alleges that the boycott violates New York Executive Law Section 296(13), which prohibits businesses from discriminating based on national origin, race, color, or sex by boycotting or blacklisting individuals or entities.

Lax accused the coop of hypocrisy, noting that it has refused to boycott products from other countries like China, Russia, and Turkey despite their human rights records. The vote, held during a chaotic Zoom meeting on Tuesday night, saw 67% of the 15,000 members in favor, 31% against, and 2% abstaining. Lax stated on X, "This Israel-only discrimination on national origin clearly and blatantly violates NY Exec Law §296(13).

" He further condemned what he called "this bigotry, racism, and antisemitism" and pledged to hold the coop accountable. The Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law is also monitoring the situation and considering legal action. Kenneth Marcus, chairman and CEO of the Brandeis Center, called the boycott "deeply disappointing and dangerous," describing the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement as an inherently anti-Semitic campaign aimed at isolating and eventually eliminating the Jewish state.

He warned that such boycotts often lead to hostility against Jewish people worldwide, even those unaffiliated with Israel.

"A grocery store should never become a springboard for extremist political campaigns," Marcus said. The coop itself had acknowledged internal hostility related to the issue prior to the vote. The complaint has drawn attention from Jewish civil rights groups, and observers expect further legal and public fallout. The Park Slope Food Coop, known for its strict membership requirements and community-focused ethos, now faces scrutiny over whether its political stance crossed a legal line.

Lax previously called out alleged acts of antisemitism at CUNY campuses, and his filing underscores the growing tensions around BDS activism in New York. The outcome of the complaint could set a precedent for how similar boycotts are treated under state law.

Meanwhile, shelves at the coop still display Israeli-made chips, shampoos, and conditioners, but the boycott policy will be implemented in the coming months, affecting products from Israel while continuing to stock goods from other nations with controversial records. This selective targeting has been a key point of contention for critics who argue it violates anti-discrimination laws





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Park Slope Food Coop Israel Boycott Discrimination Complaint BDS Jeffrey Lax

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