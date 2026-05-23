Discovery of McLean's Remains as Potential Homicide Investigation

The news text discusses the discovery of Stewart McLean's remains and the potential homicide investigation into his disappearance.

The discovery of McLean's remains comes one day after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced the missing actor's disappearance had become a potential homicide investigation.

He was 45. Stewart "Stew" McLean was best known for appearing in Virgin River before his disappearance made headlines in May 2026. On May 18, 2026, McLean was reported missing to the Squamish Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) after last being seen at his Lions Bay, British Columbia home three days prior. Three days after McLean's disappearance was treated as a missing persons case.

On May 20, IHIT deployed and assumed conduct of the investigation. Squamish RCMP continues to work closely with IHIT and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) to advance the investigation. Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding McLean or the investigation call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp–grc.gc.ca





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Stewart Mclean Virgin River Royal Canadian Mounted Police Squamish Royal Canadian Mounted Police Lions Bay British Columbia Canada Homicide Investigation Missing Person Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Integrated Forensic Identification Service IHIT IHIT Information Line Ihitinfo@Rcmp–Grc.Gc.Ca

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