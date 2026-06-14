Discovery of Burned Mammal Bones Pushes Back Record of Humans Controlling Fire

A new discovery in South Africa's Wonderwerk Cave has pushed back the known record of humans controlling fire by nearly 800,000 years. The discovery of burned mammal bones, which date back to 1.79 million years, suggests that Homo erectus may have carried fire deep into the cave and used the dry pellets as fuel to keep the flames alive.

The discovery of burned mammal bones in South Africa's Wonderwerk Cave has pushed back the known record of humans controlling fire by nearly 800,000 years.

The bones, which date back to 1.79 million years, were found inside fossilized owl pellets and show signs of burning. This has led researchers to conclude that Homo erectus may have carried fire deep into the cave and used the dry pellets as fuel to keep the flames alive. The study, published in PLOS One, used a new technique called bone luminescence to detect signs of burning without damaging the fossils.

The method involves shining high-energy blue light onto the bones under a microscope, causing them to glow red if they have been exposed to fire. The researchers verified the results using a separate laboratory technique and found evidence of fire use in two Early Pleistocene deposits at the cave. This pushes back one of the oldest known records of humans controlling fire and provides a new way to investigate when our ancestors first mastered the flames.

The findings suggest that our ancestors repeatedly brought and maintained flames inside the cave, but do not prove that they were regularly cooking food or had developed advanced fire-making technology. The study provides a rare glimpse into a pivotal moment in human evolution and could help scientists better understand when early humans first began using fire, why they adopted the practice and how it transformed their relationship with the environment.

The discovery is significant because it suggests that Homo erectus may have been more advanced than previously thought, and that they may have had a more complex relationship with the environment than previously believed. The study also highlights the importance of the Wonderwerk Cave as a site for studying human evolution and the use of fire by early humans.

The researchers plan to continue studying the cave and its contents to learn more about the history of human evolution and the use of fire by early humans. The study's findings have significant implications for our understanding of human evolution and the role of fire in shaping the course of human history.

The discovery of burned mammal bones in the Wonderwerk Cave is a major breakthrough in the field of human evolution and provides new insights into the lives of early humans





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Homo Erectus Fire Use Human Evolution Wonderwerk Cave Bone Luminescence

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