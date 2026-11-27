Discovery of an Egyptian structure hidden for 2,600 years offers clues to ancient engineering
Archaeologists have rediscovered an ancient Egyptian structure that was hidden for nearly 2,600 years, with the first clues spotted from space.
A topographic image illustrates the three main mounds of ancient Buto , with a close-up of the southern mound where researchers conducted ground-based surveys and excavations.
The structure, found in Buto, may reveal ancient Egyptian building practices. CAIRO — Archaeologists have rediscovered an ancient Egyptian structure that was hidden for nearly 2,600 years, with the first clues spotted from space.
Using satellite radar imagery, researchers detected evidence of buried architectural features across an area larger than a football field in Egypt's Nile Delta — a flat, low-lying region with soft, sediment-rich soil. To peer deeper beneath the surface, the team used ground instruments to send small electrical currents into the soil and measured how easily they passed through different materials, a technique known as electrical resistivity tomography, or ERT.
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