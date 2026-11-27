Archaeologists have rediscovered an ancient Egyptian structure that was hidden for nearly 2,600 years, with the first clues spotted from space.

A topographic image illustrates the three main mounds of ancient Buto , with a close-up of the southern mound where researchers conducted ground-based surveys and excavations.

The structure, found in Buto, may reveal ancient Egyptian building practices. CAIRO — Archaeologists have rediscovered an ancient Egyptian structure that was hidden for nearly 2,600 years, with the first clues spotted from space.

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Using satellite radar imagery, researchers detected evidence of buried architectural features across an area larger than a football field in Egypt's Nile Delta — a flat, low-lying region with soft, sediment-rich soil. To peer deeper beneath the surface, the team used ground instruments to send small electrical currents into the soil and measured how easily they passed through different materials, a technique known as electrical resistivity tomography, or ERT.