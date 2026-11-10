Discovering the Charms of Madrid and Northern Spain

With Spain fresh off a World Cup win, there’s no better time to visit Madrid and the cooler northern regions of Asturias and Galicia

I lived in Spain in the early aughts, when the country was experiencing a mic-drop moment. The shiny, futuristic Frank Gehry–designed Guggenheim Museum had gone up in Bilbao a few years earlier, setting off what is now known as the Bilbao effect: a phenomenon that describes how investing in a visionary architecture project can transform a place.

Food-obsessed travelers were flocking to a small beach town in a remote corner of northern Spain just to experience a meal at El Bulli, the legendary, now closed, three-Michelin-star restaurant headed up by Ferran Adrià. Spain is now in the midst of another glow-up, thanks in part to its World Cup win, and Madrid is front and center. A recent influx of expats from South and North America has locals calling the city the “Miami of Europe.

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” But don’t let that dissuade you. Mallorquín designer Rosa Esteva, who designs the elegant, made-in-Spain fashion brand Cortana, emphasizes “the charm of those glorious old places that have survived through time. ” That means staying at hotels like the intimate.

At the same time, contemporary places like Esteva’s new shop in the Salamanca neighborhood, the modern tapas bar Sala de Despiece, and the contemporary-art galleryThe typical Spanish itinerary often includes a few days in Barcelona to take in the Gaudí before heading south to the beaches of Andalusia. But Vella González, the founder of fashion brand Boxcalf, which has a flagship in Madrid’s Malasaña neighborhood, extols northern Spain’s charms and cooler climate.

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“For non-Spaniards, it’s an undiscovered paradise,” she says. Start in San Sebastián, one of the world’s most celebrated gastronomic capitals, and eat your way through its pintxos bars, finishing with a steak at the Basque grill house, designed by Norman Foster and Luis María Uriarte.

The Bilbao effect can be felt in nearby Santander, thanks to the new Faro Santander museum and cultural space, a historic building reimagined by David Chipperfield and currently showcasing the works of surrealist painter Leonora Carrington. Move on to the pristine beaches, green hills, and exceptional dining scene of the Asturias and Galicia regions. In Asturias, splurge on a stay at the remote wabi-sabi styledand explore the old-growth forests and prehistoric rock shelters of Las Ubiñas-La Mesa Natural Park.

Cozy up in the Casa Beatnik Country House hotel in Galicia, and walk the last 10 miles of the famed Camino de Santiago trail to Santiago de Compostela and its Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site. It’s an idyllic ending to a new kind of Spanish pilgrimage.