Find out which of her songs matches your birth date.

Few songwriters have captured the human heart quite like Joni Mitchell. Across a career that began in Canada’s folk clubs in the 1960s, she’s written about love, loss, freedom, time, and the strange beauty of growing up, all with a poet’s eye and a painter’s sense of color.

Her songs have been covered by everyone from Judy Collins to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and generations of songwriters still treat her catalog like scripture. So which Joni Mitchell song is yours? According to numerology, the answer may be hiding in your birthday. Every birth date reduces to a single number, and each number is linked to a ruling planet with its own energy and emotional style.

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Joni herself was born on the 7th , which ties her to Neptune. In, astrologer Valerie Tejeda explains that “Neptune rules your imagination, spirituality, intuition, and your connection to the mystical. ” For a songwriter whose lyrics feel like dreams written down, it couldn’t be more fitting. Read on to discover your Joni Mitchell song, based on your birth date.