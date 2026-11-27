Your soul feels at home in this city.

Have you ever stepped off a plane, train or ferry and felt like a city already knew your name? Maybe the streets felt familiar before you’d even unpacked.

Maybe the light, the food or the pace of the people around you clicked in a way your hometown never quite did. That pull is real, and astrology offers a fun way to explain it. In traditional astrology, each weekday has a planetary ruler, and the names of the days themselves trace back to the seven classical planets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sunday belongs to the Sun, Monday to the Moon, Tuesday to Mars, Wednesday to Mercury, Thursday to Jupiter, Friday to Venus, and Saturday to Saturn. We matched each weekday ruler to a city that shares its spirit. And with 2027 travel plans on the horizon, there’s no better time to find out where your soul feels most at home. Not sure which day you were born?