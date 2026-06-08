Discover the Spirit Guides Exhibition at Sonoma Botanical Garden

Explore the connection between California and East Asia through the flora of Sonoma Botanical Garden, featuring eight tall sculptures of alebrijes and a diverse collection of plants representing almost 1,500 different species.

The sun shines through a trellis on Deer-Butterfly by Jacobo and María Ángeles. Among the Bay Area's many fascinating day trips, a botanical garden is a special experience, given our Mediterranean climate.

Particularly worth a visit is the 61-acre Glen Ellen, which showcases the connection between the flora of California and East Asia, two regions divided and united by the Pacific Ocean. Now through Sept. 7, you'll find in this lush setting eight tall sculptures of alebrijes, or chimera-like beings in the exhibition, Oaxacan papier-mache artist Pedro Linares first created and named such magical hybrid animals alebrijes in the 1930s.

The Angeleses' fiberglass sculptures were born from this folk tradition, as were the towering artworks in the popular touring outdoor exhibition The couple also drew inspiration from ancient Zapotec beliefs about tonas, or protector animals assigned to individuals at birth, and nahuales, spirit animals determined by one's birth year. A walk through the Sonoma Botanical Garden offers expansive views of Sonoma Valley.

Our drive from the Bay Area to Glen Ellen is soothing as our car barrels through wine Country, evoking both the English countryside and the sweeping, vine-covered vistas of France. Once inside Sonoma Botanical Garden, our walk leads to expansive views of Sonoma Valley and peaceful moments by the garden's ponds and waterfalls.

During our walk, a vision of France's Giverny also floats into my mind as I take in the charm of the water lilies and lily pads in the pond, the gurgle of water below the wooden bridges, and the hanging foliage. With its 20,000 plants representing almost 1,500 different species, the botanical garden offers a study of rare flora.

The garden maintains detailed records for individual plants, contributes climate-change monitoring data, shares plant material with researchers and propagates threatened species as a safeguard against extinction. Endangered plants grown from wild-collected seed are cultivated at the garden, their offspring sent to other botanical gardens. This safety measure protects the species against natural disasters in an area that has lost thousands of acres of greenery to fire.

The eight alebrijes in the Spirit Guides exhibition are found along the California Oaks Trail at Sonoma Botanical Garden. Along with its 13-acre legacy vineyard growing its iconic red wine grape cabernet sauvignon, the garden holds over 50 species of Asian magnolias, ranging from large trees to medium shrubs. Many species of maple trees in the garden are not available commercially. From April to July, roses bloom in a sequential parade, from large climbers to delicate shrubs.

Inside the premises is also a formal rose garden. The Jiang Entian Chinese Heritage Rose Garden, named after China's most notable rosarian, features some hundred complex rose hybrids celebrating the role Chinese species have played in transforming rose hybridization, according to the garden. We find the Spirit Guides along the California Oaks Trail, where Jacobo and María Ángeles' monumental sculptures greet visitors. The couple from San Martín Tilcajete, Oaxaca, are known for their hand-carved and distinctly painted alebrijes.

The fiberglass artworks built by the Ángeleses are enormous, measuring nearly 8 feet tall, 9 feet wide and 4 feet deep, and visually stunning against the hills and dales of Sonoma Valley. They are painted with acrylic colors using intricate geometric patterns inspired by Zapotec and other Indigenous designs. The Zapotec, like most ancient cultures, believe in other worlds that influence and inform our current lives on earth.

A spirit guide is a nonphysical entity such as an angel, ancestor, ascended master or animal spirit offering protection, wisdom and intuitive direction throughout a person's life. Jacobo and María Ángeles' Jaguar-Eagle peers out from a shady area at Sonoma Botanical Garden. An Indigenous Mesoamerican ethnic group primarily located in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, the Zapotec people are also known as Cloud People who built a powerful pre-Columbian society centered at Monte Albán.

In Zapotec tradition, animal spirits like tonas and nahuales are linked to the astrological birth chart, acting as a direct reflection of each human's character, strength and personal traits





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Sonoma Botanical Garden Spirit Guides Exhibition Alebrijes Zapotec Tradition Indigenous Art

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