Discover the Gritty Origins of 'Bite the Bullet' and Its True Meaning

This expression is about facing something unpleasant. Here’s how its meaning developed.

Some decisions are easy. Others are the kind you put off for days, weeks or even months because you know they’re going to be uncomfortable.

Maybe it’s finally making an expensive repair. Maybe it’s having a conversation you’ve been avoiding. Or maybe it’s accepting that the only way forward involves doing something you really don’t want to do. That’s usually when someone tells you to, this one appears to have genuinely violent roots.

Also read JWST Discoveries Challenge Standard Black Hole Origins

And yes, bullets were probably involved. Here’s what “bite the bullet” means, where the phrase came from and how an expression connected to enduring physical pain became shorthand for facing just about any difficult situation. : making yourself do or accept something difficult or unpleasant. The phrase often carries another implication, too.

Usually, the person has been. If someone says, “I’m going to bite the bullet and replace the roof,” they’re not merely saying they’re replacing it. They’re suggesting the decision has been delayed because it’s expensive, inconvenient or otherwise painful. In other words, biting the bullet is what happens when avoiding something finally becomes harder than facing it.

Advertisement

The most common explanation involves people literally, some grenadiers considered it a point of honor not to cry out while being struck with the cat-o’-nine-tails, so they wouldThat doesn’t necessarily prove the modern idiom sprang directly from that exact custom. But it does establish something important: People really were biting bullets as a way of enduring pain long before the phrase became common figuratively. You’ve probably heard this version of the story.

A wounded soldier is lying on a battlefield operating table. There isn’t enough anesthesia, so the surgeon hands him a soft lead bullet to clamp between his teeth while the operation begins.that one traditional explanation involves wounded soldiers biting a lead bullet during treatment without anesthesia.

At the same time, it cautions that thethat effective anesthetics, including ether and chloroform, had entered medical use before the American Civil War, which makes the familiar Civil War-amputation explanation less straightforward than it’s sometimes presented. People certainly underwent brutal medical procedures before modern anesthesia, and objects could be used for patients to bite down on.

But the strongest early written evidence specifically involving bullets actually comes fromSo it’s safer to say the expression grew from the broader idea of biting down on a bullet to endure pain—not that historians have proven one particular battlefield operation created the phrase.has documented that passage while tracing the phrase’s history, and has also identified an even earlier Kipling reference from the 1888 story “The Big Drunk Draf’,” where biting a bullet is associated with enduring military punishment. By that point, the phrase was already making the leap from literal physical suffering to a broader idea: Endure the pain.

Don’t back down. That figurative meaning is essentially the one we still use today. , when Indian soldiers serving in the British East India Company’s armies objected to new rifle cartridges rumored to be greased with animal fat. Soldiers had to bite open the cartridges before loading them.

Advertisement

Because cows are sacred in Hinduism and pork is prohibited in Islam, rumors that the grease came from cows and pigs helped fuel enormous religious and political tensions.points to Grose’s much earlier 18th-century description of soldiers chewing bullets while enduring punishment, meaning the underlying imagery existed decades before the 1857 rebellion. Because the metaphor still works. You don’t need to know anything about 18th-century military punishment to understand the basic image.

Biting down on something while enduring pain suggests bracing yourself, gritting your teeth and getting through something unpleasant. That’s exactly how the phrase functions today. If someone says, “I finally bit the bullet and cleaned out the garage,” nobody imagines ammunition was involved. Instead, listeners understand that the speaker finally tackled something unpleasant or long delayed.

That’s what makes idioms so interesting. They can preserve images from older worlds long after the original circumstances have disappeared. And “bite the bullet” may be one of the more vivid examples. The next time you reluctantly pay for a repair, make an uncomfortable decision or finally tackle the thing you’ve been avoiding, you probably won’t need anything between your teeth.

But you’ll still be doing exactly what generations of English speakers have called it: Biting the bullet. This article was drafted with the assistance of AI and thoroughly reviewed, edited and fact-checked by Parade editors. See our