They feel what you feel before you say a word.

People born during the following four months have a rare gift for feeling what others feel, sometimes before a single word is spoken.might seem like a soft skill, but it’s one of the most powerful forces in the world.

When times get hard, empaths hold communities together. They make space for grief, defend the misunderstood, and remind everyone that kindness still matters. Without them, the world would feel colder, lonelier, and far less forgiving. Of course, feeling everything comes at a cost.

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Empaths often absorb other people’s pain as if it were their own, and they can find themselves emotionally drained after a long day of caring for everyone else. Many learn the hard way that protecting their own energy is just as important as offering it. Still, the empaths born in these four months wouldn’t trade their tender hearts for anything. Their sensitivity is their superpower, and the people lucky enough to know them are better for it.

Read on to discover which birth months are most likely to be empaths—and whether yours made the list. The 4 Birth Months Most Likely to Be Empaths The four empathetic birth months with a heart of gold are February, March, July, and November. Regardless of your birth month, remember that being an empath is a gift, but it’s not meant to be a burden you carry alone.

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Set gentle boundaries, take time to recharge, and notice which relationships fill your cup and which ones drain it. You can care deeply for others without losing yourself in the process. Your heart of gold deserves the same tenderness you give everyone else. Those born in February carry a gentle, almost otherworldly sensitivity.

As a humanitarian Aquarius or an intuitive Pisces, you feel deeply for people you’ve never even met. Truthfully, injustice cuts you to the core. You may seem calm on the outside, but inside, you’re constantly processing others’ emotions swirling around you. While it can be difficult not to absorb the energy of your environment, you know that deep down, you’re truly spiritually gifted.

Your presence alone can make someone feel less alone in their pain. Who stands up for the underdog when no one else will? Often, it’s someone born in March. Whether you’re a dreamy Pisces or a courageous Aries, you combine a soft heart with a fierce willingness to fight for others.

You can sense when someone is being left out or treated unfairly, and you don’t hesitate to step in. Your empathy isn’t passive. It moves you to act in the best interest of all involved. Few people offer emotional comfort that can match the sweetness July babies exude.

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As a sentimental Cancer or a warmhearted Leo, you treat the people you love like family. With attentive care, you instinctively know how to make others feel safe. Your advice is soothing, your hugs are healing, and your door is always open. Time spent with you feels like coming home to your innermost, authentic self.

November-born empaths see straight through the masks people wear. An intense Scorpio or an open-hearted Sagittarius, you’re drawn to the truth beneath the surface. People often confess to you things they’ve never told anyone. You aren’t scared off by darkness or difficult emotions.

Instead, you meet others in their hardest moments and help them find their way back to the light.