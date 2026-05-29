Discover Spain's Hidden Gems: A Guide to the 12 Smaller Costas

From the Costa del Azahar to the Costa Dorada, Spain's lesser-known coastlines offer a wealth of hidden gems and attractions. Our guide takes you on a journey to the 12 smaller costas, each with its unique charm and character.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Most people have heard of the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca and Costa Brava - but Spain has many other costas.

Calculations vary as to the precise number - between ten and 17 usually - though we have gone with the Spanish tourist office's official 'costas' list, which covers 15. Some of these coastlines are named after towns or cities by their shores - for example, Almeria, Barcelona and Valencia - while others are purely tourism marketing constructions.

For example, Costa Blanca. The 'White Coast' was dreamt up by tourist chiefs in the 1950s to drum up business for hotels in hotspots, such as Benidorm and Alicante.

Meanwhile, Costa Dorada means 'Golden Coast', Costa de la Luz translates as 'Coast of Light' and Costa Tropical speaks for itself. Having travelled 3,000 miles around Spain by rail for my book Slow Trains Around Spain, I can recommend trying one of the lesser-known costas. Sure, the biggies have much to recommend them but sometimes delights await off the beaten track. So here's our ultimate guide to the 12 smaller costas.

Just to the north of the Costa de Valencia and south of Costa Dorada, this pretty stretch of coastline translates as 'Coast of Orange Blossom' - and the sweet smell of citrus groves is pervasive. Costa del Azahar covers about 80 miles and is often overlooked by those travelling further south, so it can be wonderfully quiet. Some of the most attractive resorts/towns by the many sandy beaches and coves include Peniscola, Alcossebre and Oropesa.

Base yourself in the Moorish-influenced city of Almeria - or close by - and be sure to visit its imposing Alcazaba fortress as well as the huge 16th-century cathedral and House of Cinema Museum, which tells the story of many films shot in the desert nearby. Costa de Almeria stretches 135 miles along and is extremely hot. Costa del Azahar covers about 80 miles and is often overlooked by those travelling further south, so it can be wonderfully quiet.

Some of the most attractive resorts/towns by the many sandy beaches and coves include Peniscola, Alcossebre and Oropesa. Costa de Almeria stretches 135 miles along and is extremely hot. Costa Barcelona covers 60 miles between the beach resort towns of Vilanova i la Geltru, south of Barcelona, and Malgrat de Mar, to the northeast. Vilanova i la Geltru, aside from having a wide sandy beach with excellent beach hut-style bars, is also home to the popular Railway Museum of Catalonia.

Meanwhile, Malgrat de Mar is known for its rolling dunes, quiet walks and birdlife. Down in the Murcia region of southeast Spain, Costa Calida winds for 55 miles. One highlight is Mar Menor, a seawater lagoon with 15 miles of calm waters and fine sands, and another is the town of Cartagena with its Roman amphitheatre and Byzantine wall. Among pretty fishing villages/towns to visit are Mazarron, San Pedro del Pinatar and Águilas, with excellent seafood restaurants.

Covering 135 miles on the Bay of Biscay in northern Spain, more than 90 beaches feature on the Costa de Cantabria. The ten urban beaches of the vibrant city of Santander are a big highlight, then there are the rolling dunes of Oyambre as well as the long stretch of La Salve beach in Laredo. Expect excellent seafood restaurants serving anchovies, tuna, clams and langoustines.

Stretching for 50 miles, the Costa Dorada (or Costa Daurada in Catalan) encompasses beaches galore alongside rugged cliffs. The ancient city of Tarragona has enticing clifftop bars and restaurants, while the nearby lighthouse at Cap de Creus offers stunning views of the Mediterranean





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Discover the Hidden Gems of Spain's Lesser-Known CostasExplore the lesser-known costas of Spain, including Costa del Azahar, Costa de Almeria, Costa Barcelona, Costa Calida, and Costa de Cantabria. Each of these costas offers a unique and peaceful experience, with beautiful beaches, coves, and landscapes to discover.

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