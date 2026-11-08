Discover Milan's Understated Luxury: A Guide to 10 Standout Five-Star Hotels

Milan's premier luxury hotels reflect the city's discreet ethos, hiding behind stern palazzo facades and secluded courtyards. This guide spotlights 10 standout five-star properties across districts like Brera and Tortona, highlighting unique aesthetics and locations. Featured properties include a newly reopened 1960s rationalist building on Largo Augusto, offering redesigned rooms by Rodrigo Izquierdo and fine dining at CityMilano with views of the Duomo.

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Please email studios@latimes.com. Milan’s luxury is famously understated, tucking its most stylish spaces behind stern palazzo facades and secluded courtyards rather than relying on street-level curb appeal. The city’s premier five-star properties reflect this discreet ethos, drawing identity from Milanese art history, iconic fashion houses, and repurposed heritage buildings. Spanning districts from Brera to Tortona, the guide spotlights 10 standout luxury hotels tailored to different neighborhoods, aesthetics, and travel styles.

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Milan doesn’t do curb appeal. Italy’s financial and fashion capital keeps its luxury tucked into courtyards, behind heavy wooden doors and stern palazzo facades you’d walk right past without a second look. It took me a while to figure that out when I was living there.

The same goes for its hotels — the best ones won’t usually impress you from the street, but when you step inside, they feel incredibly Where you stay matters more here than in most Italian cities. The streets around the Duomo buzz from morning to midnight, while Tortona belongs to designers and the aperitivo crowd. If you’re planning a trip to Milan, here are 10 luxury hotels to check out.

Milan’s newest five-star address is inside one of its most fascinating buildings. Minor Hotels reopened the property, a 1960s rationalist block on Largo Augusto, asin 2026. The 239 rooms and suites, redesigned by Rodrigo Izquierdo, are close to Via Montenapoleone, and six suites look straight at the Duomo. The 1,600-square-foot Presidential Suite has its own sauna and access to a private ninth-floor rooftop.

In the evenings, the Lobby Bar serves drinks and aperitivo. From there, head up to CityMilano, where Sicilian chef Natale Giunta specializes in seafood crudo, best enjoyed at a window facing the cathedral. Save time for the Wellness Club, too. Its Zerobody Dry Float beds create the sensation of floating without immersing you in water.

Rare Sports Cars and Historic Alpine Roads Have Become the Ultimate Luxury Hotel Amenity in Europe From Marbella’s cliffside switchbacks to Swiss mountain passes, high-end European retreats now curate tailor-made road itineraries in rare classic automobiles.is one of them. The jewelry brand opened its very first hotel here in 2004, at the end of a private street in the Brera district.

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It’s easy to walk past the Bulgari without knowing it’s there, since the best part is hidden out back: a 43,000-square-foot garden that reaches right up to the neighborhood’s old botanical garden. On a warm evening, there are few better places in Milan for an aperitivo than Il Bar, which opens straight onto it. Inside, the 18th-century palazzo has only 58 rooms and suites, which keeps it feeling more like a private home than a hotel.

If you can, book the top-floor Bulgari Suite, with its fireplace, wraparound terrace and Brera stone bathtub. The restaurant got a makeover this fall: Chef Niko Romito turned it into Da Niko, where the catch of the day arrives on a trolley and the veal cotoletta is the signature dish. The spa is a work of art in its own right, with gold tiles and an emerald-green glass hammam..

You check in on a sofa in what feels like the living room of a very well-connected Milanese art collector. The hotel opened in 2023 inside a 1913 Liberty-style building in the heart of Brera. Its design was inspired by Milan’s 1960s art and design scene, and it features works by Enrico Castellani and Agostino Bonalumi. With just 30 rooms and suites, the property feels intimate, and the Brera Presidential Suite has its own private terrace overlooking the city.

Food is a big reason guests choose Casa Baglioni. It’s home to Sadler, a Michelin-starred restaurant, and a. In the warmer months, head up to the rooftop for a classic Milano-Torino served over saffron-infused ice, with the Duomo on the horizon.

On the night “Otello” premiered at La Scala in 1887, the audience was so thrilled that people unhitched the horses from Giuseppe Verdi’s carriage and pulled it themselves all the way to his front door: the Open since 1863 and run by the same family for three generations, the hotel sits 674 steps from La Scala . No two of its 95 rooms and suites are alike, and 12 suites are named for artists who stayed here, including Maria Callas, Enrico Caruso and Luchino Visconti.

Milanese studio StorageMilano is now refreshing the rooms, bringing back toile de Jouy fabrics found in the hotel’s archives. The restaurant, Don Carlos, serves an opera-inspired menu, including a risotto served in two “acts. ”chose not to build from scratch for its Milan hotel. In 2011, the brand took over the upper floors of Manzoni 31, a rationalist-style building by architect Enrico Griffini, who also co-designed the Arengario on Piazza del Duomo.

The Armani flagship store occupies the floors below. The 95 rooms and suites look exactly as you’d expect from the late designer, with neutral tones, dark floors, low lighting and marble bathrooms. It’s a deliberately restrained style that many guests find calming. Most of the hotel’s life happens on the top floors.

On the seventh, Armani/Ristorante serves contemporary Italian food, while the Armani/Bamboo Bar next door is a good spot for an aperitivo above the rooftops of the fashion district. One floor up is the spa, with a sauna and steam room, plus a gym that’s open around the clock.works a little differently from the other hotels on this list. It’s a private members’ club first and a hotel second.

The Cipriani family opened its second location inside Palazzo Bernasconi on Via Palestro in 2022 . If you book one of the 15 rooms and suites, you’ll become an honorary member for your stay, with access to the same spaces as the club’s regulars and a butler on call around the clock.

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Florentine designer Michele Bönan did the interiors in navy and classic stripes, and Marco Glaviano’s photographs of 1980s and ’90s supermodels line the corridors. The dinner terrace looks right into the Giardini Indro Montanelli. After 6 p.m., the Living Room goes adults-only, with DJ sets and live music. Downstairs, the spa’s salt grotto is so well soundproofed you’d never guess the metro runs nearby.by its scent before anything else.

The Martone family turned its former perfume factory in Tortona into a hotel built entirely around fragrance. Each of the 68 suites is inspired by a single note, from floral and fruity to woody and resinous. Every suite has its own ambient scent, a painting of its key ingredient and a copy of “La Grammatica dei Profumi” by Giorgia Martone, left open to the page about that ingredient.

The suites themselves are bright and simple, with high ceilings, white walls and dark oak floors. The heart of the hotel is its internal garden, planted with species chosen for their ties to perfumery. Off the garden, the LabSolue perfume lab sells the house fragrances and leads guests on scent-based tours, and the hotel even offers an “olfactive aperitivo” in the evening.

The location, about a 30-minute walk from the Duomo, puts you minutes from Porta Genova, the Navigli canals and Tortona’s design studios, which come alive during Design Week.sits in the Sant’Ambrogio area and opens onto an ivy-draped courtyard with laundry hanging from the neighbors’ windows. The building has had a few lives. It was part of the Legnano racing-bike factory, then a fashion atelier, before a Tuscan family turned it into a guesthouse in 2021.

With just seven rooms and suites in total, it now also holds Inside, the rooms mix Moroccan tiles, green marble from Tinos and pink marble from Siena. Many are split-level, with four-poster beds made by Tuscan artisans on a mezzanine. Downstairs, there’s a library and a lounge full of mid-century armchairs bought at a Milanese auction.

In the evening, the speakeasy-style bar pours the family’s organic Vicarello wines alongside Tuscan salumi and cheeses.sits right across from the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, a short walk from Piazza del Duomo. The former bank building opened as a hotel in 2004. Reception connects to La Cupola, a lounge under a glass dome nearly 30 feet high.

The rooms are done in travertine, warm oak and soft neutrals that echo the Duomo’s marble, and nearly every bathroom has a window, something you rarely find in a city-center hotel. Florentine perfumer Lorenzo Villoresi makes the toiletries exclusively for the hotel. The Duomo Suite comes with a private terrace over the rooftops. Guests can have dinner at Pellico 3, where chef Guido Paternollo cooks Mediterranean dishes, then head to Mio Lab for cocktails and a nightly DJ set.

, you can get closer to the ceiling of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II than almost anywhere else. The hotel fills the upper floors of the iconic shopping arcade, and its Palace Rooms have double-height ceilings and tall windows that open straight onto the Galleria. , and they’ve brought the same spirit to Milan.

A bronze cast of Rodin’s “The Thinker” greets you in the lobby, and each of the nearly 90 rooms features works by different artists and craftspeople, so no two look alike. For dinner, head up to the sixth-floor pizzeria I Dodici Gatti, which has a terrace over the rooftops.

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